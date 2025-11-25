TCL CSOT Unveils "2025 Eye-Care Technology White Paper", Setting New Benchmarks for Natural-Light Display Standards

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), in collaboration with the National Engineering Research Center for Ophthalmology & Optometry of Wenzhou Medical University in China, and leading industry partners including Lenovo, CVTE, TAL Education, the China Institute of Standardization, SGS, officially released the "2025 Eye-Care Technology White Paper" (the White Paper) at the TCL CSOT Display Health Industry Seminar.

The White Paper introduces the industry's first systematic eye-care technology framework that sets natural light as the gold standard. It defines six core dimensions, comprising broad spectrum, non-polarization, continuity, diffuse reflection, rhythmicity, and spatiality, that serve as the key criteria for next-generation advanced displays that safeguard eye health. The release of the White Paper marks a significant step in TCL CSOT's leadership to reshape eye health development. The company is driving the industry toward a "human-centric" display ecosystem that prioritizes eye health, supported by measurable and verifiable scientific standards grounded in data, mechanisms, and technologies.

A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Redefine Eye Health Display Standards

At 2025 TCL CSOT Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference (DTC 2025), Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, emphasized that eye health should be the industry's fundamental standard rather than merely a marketing point. He noted that aligning screen-emitted light more closely with natural light is essential for protecting vision and called for wider cross-industry collaboration to advance the adoption of vision health technologies.

Dr. Xiaolin Yan, CTO of TCL Technology and TCL CSOT, stated that the goal of eye care technology is to restore the natural visual environment through the screen. Building a comprehensive natural-light benchmark requires interdisciplinary scientific collaboration, and the White Paper reflects deep cooperation among academia, industry and research institutions.

Professor Jia Qu, Honorary Chief Dean of the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, Director of the National Eye Optometry Engineering Technology Research Center and Chief Advisor to TCL CSOT, noted that, "Outdoor activity, natural light exposure and electronic device usage are the three key factors influencing myopia prevention and control in children and adolescents. Natural light is the fundamental factor. The White Paper, developed through joint efforts across multiple fields, provides a strong scientific basis for vision and takes an important step in advancing eye-health focused display technology from concept to application."

TCL CSOT is committed to advancing the display ecosystem that prioritizes eye-health, collaborating closely with industry partners on both development and industrial implementation. At the seminar, TCL CSOT announced two breakthroughs aligned with natural-light similarity:

The 86'' Whiteboard Display, co-developed with CVTE, received the World's First SGS Natural-Light Certification for whiteboard displays, enabled by TCL CSOT's full-matrix ambient-light sensing technology and natural-light composite non-polarizing film.

The 6.9'' OLED MB Display received the World's First Natural-Light Certification, supported by its non-polarized optical architecture and full-range DC continuity performance.

These achievements reflect TCL CSOT's long-term investment in eye-health research and reinforce its leadership in the advanced display industry.

APEX: A New Model for Eye-Health Technology Implementation

These product breakthroughs are concrete embodiments of TCL CSOT's APEX eye-health framework, which guides the company's innovation.

TCL CSOT takes a human-centric approach to every stage of its R&D and product innovation. The White Paper represents a key milestone in putting the company's APEX innovation philosophy into practice, with a particular emphasis on its commitment to be Protective of Eye Health. APEX reflects TCL CSOT's pursuit of advanced display innovation, and demonstrates its long‑term strategic commitment to eye-health. Through a scientifically validated design framework that mimics the properties of natural light, TCL CSOT is guiding the industry toward displays that are more than just tools, they are experiences designed to protect vision, bridging technology with human needs.

Building on its long-term commitment, TCL CSOT plans to strengthen partnerships with academic, medical and institutions. Together, they will explore natural-light display principles, user-focused physiological mechanisms and standardization efforts. Through sustained investment, TCL CSOT aims to accelerate turning scientific insights into industrial applications, establish science-based, authoritative and sustainable eye-health focused display benchmarks, and lead the industry toward a higher standard of visual health.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

