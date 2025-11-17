TCL CSOT Charts the Future of Display Innovation at DTC 2025

"The convergence of AI and display technology is redefining the industry's value framework. With our 'Five-Star AI Architecture,' TCL CSOT is driving end-to-end innovation across manufacturing, R&D, and operations, turning innovation into intelligent displays across every scenario," said Kevin Wang, Chief Operating Officer of TCL Technology Group Corporation. "This year, TCL CSOT introduced X-Intelligence 3.0, the display industry's first domain-specific large AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities. It brings AI empowerment and deep integration to multiple scenarios across the display field, from general to professional and innovative applications."

"We are entering a transformative era where display innovation must serve both people and the planet," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "TCL CSOT's APEX display technology brand is founded on four core values that embody our commitment to innovation and excellence. 'A' stands for 'Amazing Display Experience', delivering stunning visual performance. 'P' represents 'Protective of Eye Health', ensuring reliable vision health. 'E' highlights the 'Eco-friendly to Build and Use' approach, driving sustainable and low-carbon solutions. And 'X' symbolizes 'Unlimited Imaginative Potential', inspiring creativity and shaping future possibilities. Guided by our APEX innovation philosophy, TCL CSOT is pioneering a comprehensive and sustainable display ecosystem that exemplifies technological leadership and redefines immersive visual experiences. We are committed to delivering 'great screens' to the world – screens that fuse AI with display innovation to become intelligent bridges between the digital and physical worlds, lighting up cities and empowering a more sustainable future."

Advanced Display Portfolio Showcases Pathfinding Innovations

The vision of APEX comes to life at DTC 2025 through a comprehensive portfolio of groundbreaking displays that set new industry standards, showcased in five key user experience advancements:

The world's highest-res, single-chip, full-color Si-Micro LED Display (0.28") achieves an extremely high resolution of 1280×720 and an exceptional pixel density of 5131PPI, delivering a highly detailed and lifelike visual experience with exceptional brightness and perfect image clarity, virtually eliminating any pixelation. The display's self-emissive nature provides high brightness, high contrast and a wide color gamut in an ultra-compact form factor, enabling a "retina-grade" viewing experience for near-eye applications such as AR glasses and ultra-slim VR devices. With its miniaturized form factor, ultra-high resolution, and low power consumption, this product sets a high-standard benchmark for next-generation lightweight, high-performance displays solutions, marking a significant breakthrough in the micro-display application.

The world's highest PPI Real RGB G-OLED Display (2.56") delivers 1,512 PPI with a native Real RGB resolution of 2560x2740, producing exceptionally detailed, grain-free image quality. Featuring a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate and an 110% wide color gamut, the display leverages OLED's inherent advantages of microsecond-level response time, setting new standards for OLED XR devices while maintaining low power consumption. Its ultra-high-density circuit design also opens up possibilities for high-end consumer electronics and industrial applications.

The w orld's h ighest i mage q uality MLED Display (163") presents an extraordinary contrast ratio of 37,500:1 through a proprietary ultra-low-reflection encapsulation material. Combining industry-highest 24-bit color depth technology with a 144 Hz high refresh rate, the large-format display achieves impeccably smooth, lag-free performance while minimizing seam gaps and improving installation efficiency.

The world's first Partitioned Frequency Division OLED Tablet Display (13.2" ) incorporates TCL CSOT's self-developed partition frequency division technology, enabling the screen to operate two or three partitions simultaneously. This support multiple use scenarios - such as web browsing, text reading, and movie watching – to run on the different areas of the screen at the same time. The display also supports adaptive refresh rates from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, dynamically adjusting to content demands to reduce power consumption by 15 – 25% while maintaining smooth motion, sharp detail, and lifelike visuals. With precisely uniform 1.7 mm bezels on all four sides and a 96% screen-to-body ratio, it delivers an immersive viewing experience and refined design symmetry.

The world's first Real Stripe RGB OLED MB Display (5.65") achieves a breakthrough resolution of 390 PPI, with a visually equivalent diamond-like pixel arrangement reaching 490 PPI, surpassing current mainstream flagship devices. This technology ensures flawless rendering of fine text and delivers a more refined visual experience. The mobile display underscores TCL CSOT's capability to produce high-end IJP OLED products across small, medium, and large formats, marking the company's evolution from technology leadership to ecosystem leadership.

Dr. Xiaolin Yan, CTO of TCL Technology and TCL CSOT said, "With APEX, TCL CSOT is redefining the standard for premium display quality – showcased by five flagship products unveiled at DTC today. Through the development of a comprehensive technology matrix spanning OLED, LCD and MLED, we are enabling diverse applications across TVs, IT products, commercial displays, automotive interfaces, specialty screens, and emerging scenarios. This integrated approach empowers TCL CSOT to deliver industry-leading solutions that drive innovation across multiple sectors."

Beyond its flagship product launches, DTC 2025 showcased a range of TCL CSOT's latest breakthroughs in cutting-edge display technologies such as IJP OLED and Micro LED, reflecting the dynamic growth of its comprehensive and sustainable display ecosystem. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to collaborate with global partners to drive co-innovation and shared progress in the display industry, jointly advancing the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing. At the same time, TCL CSOT is transforming technological innovation into a core capability of its ecosystem, progressing from "technology leadership" toward "ecosystem leadership."

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

