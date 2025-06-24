TCL CSOT Awarded World's First SGS Certification for Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum Displays

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT's Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display was awarded the world's first SGS Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum EX certification at MWC Shanghai 2025. Recognized for its outstanding performance in spectrum optimization and wide color gamut, it is the first display to pass this rigorous certification globally. With it, TCL CSOT sets an industry benchmark in eye-care display technology, bringing visuals closer to the natural light spectrum.

TCL CSOT's Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum Display Technology:

Advancing Eye-care and Image Quality

Photo 1: TCL CSOT's Jou Ming-Jong (left) and SGS China's Zhao Hui (right) at the certification award ceremony. Photo 2: SGS World's First Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum Certification

With display screens now central to everyday life and adopted at increasingly early ages, consumers are placing greater emphasis on eye-friendly, high-performance, and ultra-portable devices. TCL CSOT has continuously increased its investment in eye-care technology research and development, introducing Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum Display Technology.

By optimizing both BLU and RGB color filter solutions, TCL CSOT's quasi-natural light spectrum display technology achieves a full-spectral light composition that closely resembles natural sunlight, which is beneficial for physiological rhythms. During the day, it promotes dopamine secretion in the retina, helping to prevent nearsightedness. At night, it reduces the melatonin suppression, minimizing the impact on sleep.

Certified Performance:

SGS Endorses TCL CSOT's Innovation in Eye-Care Display

SGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. It recently introduced the industry's first standard for quasi-natural light spectrum displays, the PT-25-000-203860 Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum Certification Assessment Technical Specification, which uses measurable scientific indicators to evaluate display optical performance.

Research shows that a key concern to visual fatigue is the spectral mismatch between artificial and natural light. The SGS standard addresses this by simulating the spectral distribution of natural light, helping optimize display lighting at the source.

According to the standard, products must pass the following rigorous tests:

Quasi-Natural Light Index (QNLI): This measures how closely the product's spectrum matches natural light.

Testing Principle: It compares the product's spectrum with that of natural light at midday, calculating the conformity within the 380-780nm visible spectrum.

In a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the SGS technical team, TCL CSOT's Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display achieved a QNLI score of 56%, significantly surpassing the threshold required for EX-grade.

"Earning the world's first SGS Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum EX certification for our Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display is a strong recognition of our eye-care display technology," said Jou Ming-Jong, Chief of the Technology Planning Center at TCL CSOT. "From circular polarizer innovations and low blue light to anti-glare, and now quasi-natural light spectrum technologies, we have built a robust IP portfolio and remain committed to setting new standards for visual well-being through close collaboration with leading third-party institutions like SGS.

Zhao Hui, Vice President of SGS China, added， "TCL CSOT's innovative approach exemplifies the application potential of quasi-natural light spectrum technology in consumer electronics. We expect more industry partners to follow suit, collectively advancing a healthier light environment across the industry."

TCL CSOT, guided by its advanced display technology brand APEX, is committed to delivering an unparalleled product experience through cutting-edge innovation in the semiconductor display industry. Characterized by high-end display products that amaze consumers, protect the health of users and the planet and push the boundaries of imagination, APEX offers consumers worldwide exceptional visual and sensory enjoyment. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to focus on the evolving needs of visual well-being, bringing intelligent, healthier experiences to more users around the globe.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

SOURCE TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology

TCL CSOT PR Team, Email: [email protected]