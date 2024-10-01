TCDSB Partners with LEARNstyle to Launch RISE: Advancing Student Privacy and Resource Efficiency

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - LEARNstyle is excited to announce its partnership with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) to implement RISE, a customized platform that enhances the management of student and class profiles, IEPs, IPRCs, and case management, while prioritizing student privacy and resource efficiency.

Following a rigorous selection process, TCDSB chose RISE for its robust privacy protections and its ability to be tailored to meet the unique needs of their students and educators.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to creating environments where students' individual learning journeys are supported. With this platform, we can ensure that students with diverse needs are given tailored resources and attention, in a way that prioritizes their privacy and well-being." said Brendan Browne, Director of Education at TCDSB.

RISE's implementation highlights TCDSB's focus on student privacy while streamlining resource management. Mike Damad, Chief Information Officer at TCDSB, shared, "We are implementing RISE as our IEP platform to ensure that students with unique needs receive the accommodations, services, and educational goals they require. RISE offers a secure, customized solution centered on student privacy, allowing our educators to design tailored learning plans and ensure students receive the resources and support necessary for success."

RISE allows educators to efficiently coordinate professional services and manage system resources. Its adaptability ensures that TCDSB can configure the platform to fit the specific needs of their schools, driving student success while maintaining rigorous privacy standards.

As TCDSB moves forward with the implementation of RISE, the collaboration marks a significant step toward more secure and personalized education for all students.

