TC Energy Partners with PLATO Testing to Grow Network of Indigenous Software Testers

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support provided by TC Energy," said PLATO President, Denis Carignan. "It is encouraging to see one of Canada's top energy organizations investing in the important work we are doing at PLATO. Through their support, TC Energy is creating opportunities for Indigenous people, helping to meet the increasing demand for quality software testing, and addressing labour market shortages."

The PLATO Indigenous Software Tester training program annually provides approximately 30 students with five months of in-class and hands-on training followed by a work placement with leading Canadian companies. Students who successfully complete the program will be offered full-time employment as software testers with PLATO Testing.

"This past year, our Information Services department has benefited from the valuable contributions made by our PLATO Indigenous software tester team members," said Chris Foster, Vice President of Information Systems and Chief Information Officer at TC Energy.

"As we are committed to helping build community capacity through workplace training and education initiatives in the communities where we do business, we are honoured to partner with PLATO to help build the next generation of specialized, professional software testers in Indigenous communities."

TC Energy's support of the PLATO Testing software tester training program will encourage the development of necessary skills in future cohorts of software testing professionals while providing a path to economic reconciliation through software testing.

PLATO Testing was founded in 2015 by Keith McIntosh, CEO of testing firm Professional Quality Assurance Ltd. PLATO is striving to build a network of 1000 Indigenous software testers across Canada. PLATO currently employs more than 30 full-time Indigenous software testers, making a positive impact for clients from coast to coast. PLATO Testing has offices on or near Indigenous communities across Canada, in Fredericton, Miramichi, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

