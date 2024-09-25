TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) Spinoff

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective on the open of trading October 2, 2024, TC Energy Corporation (TSX: TRP) will separate its liquids pipelines business via a stock dividend of shares in the newly formed company, South Bow Corporation. As a result, TC Energy Corporation shareholders will receive 0.2 new share of South Bow for every share of TC Energy held. This security will be added to all S&P DJI indices where TC Energy is a constituent. South Bow shares are expected to trade under the ticker symbol "SOBO", and TC Energy will maintain ticker symbol "TRP".

For index purposes, TC Energy and South Bow will have a Canadian domicile and no GICS change.

Prior to the open of trading on October 3, 2024, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) will be removed from the S&P/TSX 60 Index and all ineligible indices and will be added to the S&P/TSX Completion Index. Clients should consult individual index files for index specific treatment.

