TBS, Inc. Honored with 5 Platinum Modern Library Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today's Business Solutions Inc. (TBS) is proud to announce another perfect sweep of the Modern Library Awards again in 2021. All five of TBS's products received the highest level of praise from our customers receiving 5 Platinum awards. With ePRINTit™, EasyBooking PC™, PaperCutMF™, ScanEZ™ and the TBS 9900™ kiosks all receiving Platinum distinction by the librarian community.

Lou Flavio, CEO and Co-Founder of TBS extends his heartfelt thankyou to all the judges and customers that participated in this year's evaluations and submitted their reviews and scores. We are very proud of the new products we have launched this past year and the accolades by our customers have supported continuing development to create products that "just work".

In this troubled year of Covid we have released some of the most sought-after software enhancements within our product line for libraries, hospitality, and higher education. Adding accessibility features for the visually impaired as well as adding instant access to over 100 languages in mobile and cloud printing and scanning allowing our ePRINTit and ScanEZ products to provide even greater access globally. But it's the backend that has changed significantly with more processing power in the cloud and dramatic speed and security improvements in document delivery.

San Francisco Public Library, one of the nations most awarded public libraries and Bill Kolb, Digital Strategist, goes on to say.

"What attracted us to the TBS solution was that, in addition to allowing us to unify three different systems (computer time management, in-house printing/scanning/copying, and cloud printing) into one enterprise system, the product and all its components clearly are designed with the end-user and front-line staff member in mind.

All of the friction points – patrons forgetting passwords or pins, frustration with print jobs that aren't quite right, unintuitive user interface, and more – are smoothed over with this one, elegant solution. Patrons are better able to use the products without frustration, which means less need for help from staff, which in turn means fewer challenging interactions. That's a win-win-win."

Lou, goes on to say that these awards are a recognition and testament for our employees. This last year was especially hard on public places and our public librarians had it harder then most.

Our business has grown tremendously this past year despite Covid-19 and has now made us a global vendor of library technology with new locations throughout Asia and Europe, adding to our thousands of locations across North America. Our ePRINTit™ acquisition in Nov 2019 has made us a global provider of mobile and cloud printing everywhere. As I said, it "just works," dramatically reducing work for administrative staff and dramatically improving the customer's experience.

TBS – Today's Business Solutions was established in 1991 and is a software and hardware solutions provider specializing in the Public Library and Higher Education markets. TBS provides BookScan Stations, Print Management, MyPC Computer booking, and Web-Based Printing Portals as well as a full line of payment devices.

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) recognizes excellence in products and services for libraries. Vendors submit entries, which are judged by approximately 80,000 librarians in public, academic, K-12 — who evaluate each submission based on a scale of 1-10. Each judge must have experience with the product or service rated, and each participating vendor provides four references from library users for each entry. The LibraryWorks staff has no influence on the scoring.

