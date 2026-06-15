Tax Tip - The Voluntary Disclosures Program: Your second chance to set things right

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Tax situations can be complicated. If you made a mistake, missed a filing deadline, or forgot to report income, you are not alone. The Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) is here to help you get back on track, with meaningful relief on penalties and interest, and without judgment.

What is the VDP?

The VDP is a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service that gives Canadians a genuine second chance. It allows you to voluntarily correct mistakes or missing information in your previous tax filings before the CRA comes to you. The VDP is not an audit. It's designed to help, not penalize.

Where to start

You can apply directly, or use our new online callback form to request a free, informal pre-disclosure discussion. This discussion is a no-obligation conversation with the CRA to understand your situation and whether the program is right for you, anonymously, before you commit to anything.

What the VDP offers you

Under the updated policy (effective October 1, 2025), the relief you receive depends on your situation.

If you came forward on your own (unprompted application) and the CRA has not yet contacted you about the issue, you may receive:

100% penalty relief

75% interest relief

no referral for criminal prosecution related to the disclosed information

If the CRA contacted you first (prompted application) or you received a letter or notice about a specific tax issue, but you are not currently under audit or investigation. You may receive:

up to 100% penalty relief

25% interest relief

no referral for criminal prosecution related to the disclosed information

*Important: Relief applies to penalties and interest on information submitted going back up to 10 years from the disclosure date. For information older than 10 years, reduced relief may apply.

In both cases, you must pay the tax you owe. The VDP provides relief on penalties and interest, not on the tax itself. This keeps the program fair for all Canadians who comply from the start.

Common questions, straight answers

We hear a lot of questions about the VDP, and here are the facts behind the most common ones.

"I'll be flagged for future audits if I come forward."

Good news, it doesn't work that way. The VDP is designed to help you correct your tax affairs. Coming forward through the program is not a trigger for increased surveillance of your future tax filings.

"The process is too complex, I need a tax professional to apply."

Many Canadians apply on their own. The October 2025 update made the process simpler and more accessible, even for those unfamiliar with tax matters. A representative can help, but is not required.

"It's probably not worth it financially."

The savings on penalties, up to 100%, and significant interest relief for approved applications often make the VDP the most cost-effective path forward, especially compared to waiting and facing a potential audit. Also, since many Canadians apply on their own, there are often no tax representative fees to factor in.

"Not sure what to expect, the outcome feels uncertain."

The October 2025 update was designed specifically to address this concern. The two-tier structure (unprompted and prompted) now gives you a clear picture of the relief you can expect before you apply. If you come forward on your own and your application is approved, you will receive up to 100% penalty relief. If you want to understand your specific situation before committing, the pre-disclosure discussion is available at no obligation.

Take the first step

It is never too late to set things right. The VDP is your opportunity to move forward with confidence. To learn more or to apply, go to canada.ca/taxes-voluntary-disclosures.

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency