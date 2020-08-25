Tax Tip - Last call! File your 2019 tax return to keep getting your benefit payments

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians who receive the Canada child benefit (CCB) and the Goods and services tax/Harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit need to complete their 2019 tax returns as soon as possible.

As of August 22, more than 1.3 million Canadians who were eligible in 2018 for the CCB or GST/HST credits have not yet filed their 2019 tax return or have not yet received an assessment for their return from the CRA. If you're one of these Canadians, you have to file your taxes to receive your benefits and credits.

Filing as soon as possible will ensure you have as little disruption as possible to your payments beyond September 2020.

If you're unable to file, your estimated payments will stop in October and you may have to repay what you received in July, August, and September 2020.

Unsure about your eligibility to receive the CCB or the GST/HST credit? Please verify your status via My Account or MyBenefits CRA mobile app.

You can still get your taxes done for free

To follow social distancing guidelines, some community organizations are still hosting free virtual tax clinics. If you're eligible, a volunteer can help you file your return over the phone or by video conference. These clinics are offered through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and The Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program in Quebec.

Find a free virtual tax clinic in your area.

Worried about paying taxes owed for the 2019 income tax season?

You still have time. The CRA is extending the payment due date for current year individual, corporate, and trust income tax returns, including instalment payments, from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. Penalties and interest will not be charged if payments are made by the extended deadline of September 30, 2020. This includes the late-filing penalty as long as the return is filed by September 30, 2020.

File online

If you're entitled to a tax refund, you will receive it faster when you file online. Use the CRA NETFILE and Refile services or Find a certified tax software you can use to file online, some of which are free.

Payment deadlines

The payment deadline for any tax amount owed on your 2019 income has been extended to September 30, 2020. Late-filing penalties or interests will not be charged if you file your return and make your payment by that date. For more information on the 2019 filing and payment deadline changes, please visit COVID-19: Income tax filing and payment deadlines.

Don't miss a payment!

Register for direct deposit. This is a fast, convenient, and secure way to receive your refund faster!

More information and resources

You can find more information on filing your taxes and available benefits and credits:

