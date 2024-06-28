OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - What is changing starting January 2025

T619 electronic transmittal: There will be an update to the T619 Electronic Transmittal record which will affect all information returns filed electronically. You need to include the updated T619, Electronic Submittal record to create your complete submission. For more details, please refer to File information returns electronically (tax slips and summaries) - Get ready to file - Canada.ca Submitting one information return type per file: Submissions will only allow a single information return type to be filed within the same file; a combination of multiple return types will no longer be accepted. (i.e.: a T4A return cannot be filed with a T4 return). Early system shutdown notification, 2024: The yearly systems shutdown will take effect earlier than usual in December 2024 . We are sending this now to prepare you to file all your information returns prior to the shutdown. For more details please refer to File information returns electronically (tax slips and summaries) - How to file - Canada.ca

Reminder about electronic filing thresholds

As of January 2024, businesses filing six or more information returns (slips and summaries) must file electronically to avoid penalties. Examples of information returns include the T4 (remuneration paid), T5 (investment income), T3 (trust income) and T4A (pension and other income). For more information visit File information returns electronically (tax slips and summaries) - Get ready to file - Canada.ca.

How to file electronically

The CRA offers many digital services, such as secure portals like My Business Account, mobile apps, and additional services for businesses to easily manage their tax affairs.

If you have a web access code, here are some options:

Web Forms: An application that is ideal for smaller returns, up to 100 slips.

Internet file transfer (XML): An application to use payroll, commercial, or in-house developed software, to submit an XML file of up to 150 MB over the Internet.

If you do not have a web access code, the following can be used:

My Business Account: A secure portal that allows business owners (including partners, directors, and officers) access to their GST/HST, payroll, corporation income taxes, excise taxes, excise duties, and other levies accounts online

Represent a Client: A secure portal that allows representatives to access tax information on behalf of individuals and businesses, including their employer

Reminder: As you make any kind of changes to your business, you might have questions and need information and guidance from the CRA. We can help. The Resources for Small and Medium businesses web page provides direct access to tax-related services and information for businesses. The Liaison Officer service is also available to small business owners and self-employed individuals who need help understanding their tax obligations.

