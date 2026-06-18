Tax Tip - Can't pay your tax debt right away? We have options to help you - including the Manage balance service

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Did you recently receive a call or a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) telling you that you owe money? If so, you're not alone, and it's natural to feel overwhelmed. If you can't pay in full, or on time, options may be available. We're committed to working with Canadians by offering flexible payment arrangements and solutions to help you manage your balance owing. Reviewing your options and acting early can help you avoid additional interest, costly penalties, or other actions.

Use the Manage balance service

If you have a personal income tax or COVID-19 benefit debt of $1,000 or more, you may be able to use the Manage balance service in My Account to resolve your debt online, without speaking to a collections officer. It allows you to make a full or partial payment, schedule a series of payments, contact a collections officer or request a callback.

We made the following enhancements in My Account that improve the Manage balance user experience:

You can see the contact information of the agent or officer assigned to your account.

Balances with an existing payment arrangement will no longer be shown.

As of May 15, 2026, $1.1 billion in payments in full or payment arrangements are attributed to the Manage balance service since its launch on October 22, 2025. In addition, more than 5.95 million taxpayers with a debt of $1,000 or more were presented with the service.

Contact us to discuss your options

If you can't use the Manage balance service or if you are unable to pay your tax or other government debt, please contact us. We can work with you to find a solution that suits your financial situation.

Visit Debt collection at the CRA to learn more about the options that are available to help with your debt payment.

Taxpayer relief options are also available. In certain situations, the CRA may grant relief of penalties and interest. For more information, visit Taxpayer relief provisions.

What happens if you ignore your tax debt

Managing a tax debt can be difficult, and we want to work with you on a solution. If you don't pay or call to discuss your situation, the CRA can take steps to recover the amount you owe. For example, your benefit and credit payments, or tax refunds, could be withheld and applied to your outstanding debt or legal action can be initiated to collect the amount you owe.

Other Government of Canada debts

The CRA also collects debts for some programs that other areas of the government administer. This includes:

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

For overpayments of employment insurance, Canada Pension Plan, old age security, other overpayments, and overdue student loans.

To make a payment to ESDC, visit Overpayments and repayments.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

For customs debts such as duties, fees, charges, penalties, interest, and more.

To make a payment to the CBSA, visit Commercial import payments: Duties, taxes and other customs dues.

Defaulted Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans

The CRA provides collection services for defaulted CEBA loans on behalf of the Government of Canada.

To make a payment to CEBA, visit Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) | CEBA Loan Repayment.

More resources that may help you

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency