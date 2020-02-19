Tax Tip - Can I file my return by phone?

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Yes! If you received an invitation from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to use our automated phone service, File my Return, you may be eligible to file your return through a dedicated phone line service for free.

About File my Return

File my Return lets eligible Canadians with low or fixed income whose tax situations remain unchanged from year-to-year, file their income tax and benefit return through a dedicated, automated phone service. All you need to do is provide some personal information and answer a series of short questions over the phone.

Using File my Return is free, secure, and easy to use. There are no paper forms to fill out or calculations to do. The invitation letter will guide you through the steps needed to use the service to file a return.

Canadians who may be eligible to use this service will receive an invitation letter in the mail with their paper tax package or in a separate envelope by February 2020.

File my Return uses the information already in the CRA's systems and answers provided by you to process your income tax and benefit return, and allows all the deductions, benefits and credits you are entitled to based on the information provided.

The File my Return service opens on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 12:00 pm, Eastern Time and closes at 11:59 pm Eastern Time on June 30, 2020.

Learn more about the File my Return service at canada.ca/file-my-return or you can call the individual enquiries line at 1-800-959-8281.

There are different ways you can file your tax return

Canadians are welcome to file their income tax and benefit return using other methods, such as online with certified tax-filing software, on paper, through a tax preparer, or with the help of a free tax preparation clinic offered through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. To find out more about local clinics, visit canada.ca/taxes-help.

Stay connected



Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Canada Revenue Agency, 1-800-959-8281

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

