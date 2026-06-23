Tax Tip - Businesses: Changes are coming to the way you access Business Registration Online

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is updating how you access Business Registration Online (BRO) to improve security and to enhance service delivery.

As of July 14, 2026, BRO will only be accessible through your CRA account. To use BRO, you must sign in using your CRA credentials (user ID and password), a Sign-In Partner, or a Provincial partner (British Columbia or Alberta).

This means that all business number (BN) and CRA program account registrations must be completed online through your CRA account using BRO.

What is BRO?

BRO is a secure online service offered by the CRA. It allows you to:

register for a BN

open CRA program accounts such as GST/HST or payroll

add program accounts to an existing BN.

This service provides a convenient way to manage your business registrations in one place.

Why this change is being made?

This change is part of the CRA's ongoing efforts to modernize services and improve accessibility, security, and efficiency.

Protecting sensitive information is a shared responsibility. Using secure sign-in methods and staying informed about best practices helps maintain the integrity of CRA services.

Benefits of registering online

The CRA is committed to simplifying access to its services by providing a secure, fast, and convenient way to register your business and program accounts without waiting on hold.

You can register from anywhere, 21 hours a day, 7 days a week, using a streamlined self-service process.

When you register online:

you receive your BN and program accounts instantly, with immediate confirmation

you can immediately add your new BN to your CRA account

you gain instant access to CRA digital services related to your business.

This approach reduces follow-up requests and support calls and helps improve service for all users. Whether you are starting a new business or adding program accounts to an existing BN, BRO offers a simple and effective way to complete your registration.

How to prepare

To prepare for this change, make sure you have access to your CRA account.

If you do not have a CRA account, go to: Register for a CRA account

To get full and immediate access, verify your identity using the Document verification service, instead of waiting for a CRA security code

If you find yourself locked out of your CRA account because you've forgotten your sign-in information, you can now regain access online – no need to call

How to access BRO

To access BRO, follow these steps:

Sign in to your CRA account On the "Welcome" page, select + Add account, then Business account Select Register a business Accept the disclaimer and follow the instructions to register

Exceptions

In some situations, you cannot use BRO. This includes when you need to:

Reactivate a previously closed program account

Register a business owned by another business, for example, where the partner is a corporation or partnership

Register a business when the owner or director is deceased, for example, when an estate needs to file business taxes

Register a Canadian business with only non-resident owners

Important:

Use Form RC1, Request for a Business Number and Certain Program Accounts if: you have never filed your taxes (for example, newcomers to Canada) you have not filed in the last two years, or you cannot meet the CRA account registration requirements and need to register for a BN or CRA program accounts

If you live in Alberta or British Columbia, you may still register using a provincial partner, even if you have never filed your taxes

Need more information?

Have questions and need information and guidance from the CRA? We can help. The CRA resources for small and medium businesses web page gives direct access to tax-related services and information for businesses. The Liaison Officer Service offers free and confidential support to small business owners, self-employed individuals, and those earning rental income to help them understand their tax obligations and how to manage their business income and deductions.

For more information on how to register for a BN and CRA program accounts, visit: Business Registration Online.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency