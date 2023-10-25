TATE & LYLE EARNS PRIME ESG CORPORATE RATING FROM ISS

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Tate & Lyle , a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has upgraded its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating1 for Tate & Lyle to 'Prime', putting the Company in the top decile of the Food Products sector.

"Tate & Lyle is a purpose-led company with a strong desire to make a positive impact on society" said Nick Hampton, Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud that our ESG performance and high level of transparency have earned us ISS's Prime rating, underscoring our commitment to acting as a responsible business in everything we do."

ISS is one of the world's leading rating agencies for corporate governance and sustainable investments. ISS ESG Corporate Ratings score companies based on an analysis of more than 100 sector-specific ESG factors. 'Prime' status is awarded to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold, which means that they fulfil ambitious absolute performance requirements. According to ISS, the Prime rating classification qualifies Tate & Lyle for responsible investment.

Tate & Lyle's ESG programme includes establishing science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable agriculture programmes for corn and stevia, and a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. It also comprises policies for employees on areas such as equal parental leave and clear targets to measure progress on equity, diversity and inclusion, including achieving gender equality in its top 500 leadership and management roles by 2025. Tate & Lyle is committed to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact.

1 Prime rating calculated as of 20 July 2023

About Tate & Lyle: Supported by a 160-year history of ingredient innovation, Tate & Lyle partners with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people worldwide consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, fortiﬁcation, and texture, we develop ingredient solutions to reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add ﬁber and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

We have over 3,500 employees in nearly 60 locations across 39 countries. Science, Solutions, and Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives Through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways: by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities, and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2023, Tate & Lyle's revenue from continuing operations totalled £1.75 billion.

