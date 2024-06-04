Tata Consumer Products launches Joyfull Millets muesli: new super-grain cereal for better living

First-to-market millet muesli meets Canadians' desire to make food choices that are good for themselves, farmers, communities, and the planet

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Tata Consumer Products proudly launches Joyfull Millets in Canada, a first-of-its-kind muesli full of natural, nourishing goodness that tastes so good it leaves breakfast lovers smiling. Unlike other mueslis, Joyfull Millets contains crunchy discs of millet – a sustainable and resilient super-grain that can grow on arid lands with minimal input. The crunch of the millet is a differentiator to other mueslis that mainly comprise oats, which can result in a soggy texture and bland taste. This will be a joy for Canadian adults to hear, as new research* reveals that nearly five million were made to eat muesli as a kid...and hated it!

Joyfull Millets (CNW Group/Tata Consumer Products Canada)

"We wanted to develop a cereal that eats other breakfasts for breakfast, while keeping to our core values of better living and caring for the planet," says Joyce O'Connor, Director of Marketing, Tata Consumer Products. "By prioritizing millets in product development, we're bringing Canadians a delicious food option that gives back in the ways that matter to them most."

The three product varieties, Fruit & Nut, Choco & Nut, and Fruit, Nut & Seeds are perfectly balanced with delicious ingredients like dried papaya, almonds, chia and pumpkin seeds. These marvelous, family-friendly mixes deliver delicious flavour profiles and texture; the secret to cereal success, according to Canadians:

Canadians' top six elements for a great bowl of cereal:

Eating something healthy...but that doesn't taste like cardboard! The perfect balance of crunch and taste Feeling set up and satisfied for the day afterwards A flavour so good that the whole house can enjoy it Delicious elements such as chocolate, fruit, and nuts A moment of quiet to enjoy it without distraction

Cereal's not just for breakfast

It's clear that Canadians have an appetite for cereal. Seven out of 10 people agree that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and many Canadians (83%) think that cereal is not just for breakfast and can be enjoyed at other times of the day, too. Thankfully, Joyfull Millets is a snack that can satisfy cravings any time. They can be served in a bowl with your favourite milk, as a topper for yoghurt and smoothie bowls, in recipes for bars and muffins or as a crunchy afternoon treat.

Why millet is magnificent:

It's high in fibre, gluten free, a source of calcium and iron and has a low glycemic index It has a low water footprint, survives tough drought conditions, is tolerant of poor soils and has little need for fertilizer and pesticides Its production can enhance livelihoods as a source of income, while transforming local agrifood systems and protecting ancestral traditions

Healthy millets meet consumer demand

Millet is on-trend, and Joyfull Millets is the first muesli product to market that features at least 25% millet per pack. The launch of Joyfull Millets appeals to consumer demand, with at least nine in 10 of Canadians looking for the following in their food choices:

93 per cent want to make healthy food choices but don't want to compromise on taste or texture

91 per cent care about their breakfast being nutritious

What's more, 83 per cent would feel joyful knowing that a product they've purchased has a positive impact on the planet.

Demystifying millets

While millet may be considered a new grain on the block by Canadians, it was farmed as a staple crop across India and Africa 4,000 years ago but lost its place at the table as new grains surfaced. That's until now. The United Nations named 2023 as the International Year of Millets due to their valuable contribution to food security, healthy diets and nutrition in many countries. The world is increasingly seeking sustainable food options and Tata Consumer Products is the first to market with its millet-forward muesli option that meets 93 per cent of Canadians' desire to make food choices that are good for themselves, farmers, communities and the planet.

Despite its UN-supported status, recent research conducted by Joyfull Millets* reveals that nearly half of Canadians (44 per cent) have never heard of millets. When asked to make their best guess, many had 'no idea,' some were confused by a popular hairstyle from the '70s and 80s, and one person's first thought was the town of Millet in Alberta. Many were on the right track, describing it as 'oatmeal', 'wheat', 'rice' or 'bran' but the fact is, millet is a standalone super-grain that's nutritious, resilient and mighty.

Availability

The Joyfull Millets muesli range is available now at Metro Ontario and Highland Farms stores, with nationwide rollout coming soon. The 450-gram packs retail at $7.49 and are available in the following flavour varieties:

Fruit & Nut

Fruit, Nut & Seeds (No Added Sugar)

Choco & Nut

Join the Joyfull community by following @joyfullmilletsca on Instagram and visit Joyfullmillet.com/en-ca/ for more information.

About Joyfull Millets

Meet Joyfull Millets Muesli, the new super crunchy, super tasty, super good muesli. Made with sustainable millets (a super-grain), our muesli is full of natural goodness that packs a crunch – no more soggy bowls! So good, it leaves you smiling from the inside out.

*Survey methodology:

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Joyfull Millets from February 28th – March 1st, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,502 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Media contact:

Amy Titheridge, Strategic Objectives: [email protected]

SOURCE Tata Consumer Products Canada