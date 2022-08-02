Taste of Regent Park: A Celebration of Food and Community
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Taste of Regent Park is on every Wednesday this summer through to September 21. It is an event for local residents and people from across Toronto to come together and celebrate culture, share resources and eat delicious, healthy, affordable and culturally diverse foods.
Hosted by Fred Victor, a Toronto charity committed to ending homelessness, the weekly community market features talented local artisans, craftspeople, community organizations, food vendors, caterers and entertainers in the heart of Regent Park.
Currently undergoing a 20-year revitalization, Regent Park is considered Canada's oldest and largest social housing project. It is also a designated City of Toronto 'Priority' neighbourhood and Neighbourhood Improvement Area.
Fred Victor's work in Regent Park includes providing free community meals, deeply affordable housing, communal gardens, and skills and advocacy programs. The Taste of Regent Park is an extension of this community support – stimulating social engagement, increasing good food access, and fostering local employment and training opportunities for area residents.
Wednesdays; from July 6 – September 21
The Big Park in Regent Park (Dundas St. E. & Sumach St.)
5:00 PM: Market
6:00 PM: Community Meal
- Affordable, locally sourced produce
- Community Meals showcasing cultural cuisines prepared by local caterers. *Meals are pay-what-you-can
- Talented local vendors selling handmade clothes, jewelry, art, crafts and food
- Entertainment for all ages (local musicians, dancers, circus performers and theatre troupes), including three open air screenings by the Regent Park Film Festival
- Community Group tables promoting resources in Regent Park
This year's Taste of Regent Park is sponsored by Daniels (Presenting Sponsor) and Mina and Tridel (Good Food Partners).
Fred Victor is committed to ending homelessness. Serving communities for over 125 years, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with over 20 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.
