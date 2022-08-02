Taste of Regent Park: A Celebration of Food and Community

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Taste of Regent Park is on every Wednesday this summer through to September 21. It is an event for local residents and people from across Toronto to come together and celebrate culture, share resources and eat delicious, healthy, affordable and culturally diverse foods.

Hosted by Fred Victor , a Toronto charity committed to ending homelessness, the weekly community market features talented local artisans, craftspeople, community organizations, food vendors, caterers and entertainers in the heart of Regent Park.

Currently undergoing a 20-year revitalization, Regent Park is considered Canada's oldest and largest social housing project. It is also a designated City of Toronto 'Priority' neighbourhood and Neighbourhood Improvement Area.

Fred Victor's work in Regent Park includes providing free community meals, deeply affordable housing, communal gardens, and skills and advocacy programs. The Taste of Regent Park is an extension of this community support – stimulating social engagement, increasing good food access, and fostering local employment and training opportunities for area residents.

DETAILS

Wednesdays; from July 6 – September 21

The Big Park in Regent Park (Dundas St. E. & Sumach St.)

5:00 PM: Market

6:00 PM: Community Meal

What's on at Taste of Regent Park?

Affordable, locally sourced produce

Community Meals showcasing cultural cuisines prepared by local caterers. *Meals are pay-what-you-can

Talented local vendors selling handmade clothes, jewelry, art, crafts and food

Entertainment for all ages (local musicians, dancers, circus performers and theatre troupes), including three open air screenings by the Regent Park Film Festival

Community Group tables promoting resources in Regent Park

This year's Taste of Regent Park is sponsored by Daniels (Presenting Sponsor) and Mina and Tridel (Good Food Partners).

About Fred Victor

Fred Victor is committed to ending homelessness. Serving communities for over 125 years, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with over 20 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.

Learn more about Fred Victor at www.fredvictor.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fredvictorcentre

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FredVictorTO

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FredVictorCentre

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5462644/

SOURCE Fred Victor Centre

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected] | 416-364-8228 ext.1380