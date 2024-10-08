Taste of Nature Foods Recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Taste of Nature Foods Inc. (TONFI), a Canadian manufacturer of healthy snack bars, bites, balls and granola, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

"We are proud and deeply honoured to be recognized by The Globe and Mail among Canada's Top Growing Companies. It's a true testament to the dedication, hard work and passion that every member of our TONFI family contributes every single day. It's a fantastic recognition of the incredible journey we've been on together in recent years," says J. Francis Cooke, President & Chief Executive Officer of TONFI. "As we look towards 2025 and beyond, we're focused on continued growth as we push the boundaries of innovation, market expansion and exploring untapped opportunities."

This recognition highlights the significant growth and innovation achieved by TONFI over the past three years, reflecting the dedication and hard work of its leadership and team. This outstanding performance showcases TONFI's ability to execute on strategic growth plans across its 3 core pillars: Contract Manufacturing, Private Label and Branded. The vast majority of TONFI's products are exported to the United States, Europe and parts of Asia and the Middle East.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

Launched by The Globe and Mail in 2019, the program ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses by three-year revenue growth.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Taste of Nature Foods Inc.

Taste of Nature Foods Inc. is a privately-owned and operated Canadian company based in Markham, Ontario. TONFI innovates, develops, and manufactures healthy snack bars, bites, balls, and granola. These products are proudly made for TONFI's own brands and for brands of our contract manufacturing and private label partners.

Taste of Nature Foods Inc. is dedicated to supporting healthy snacking by providing their customers and consumers with top quality products that never compromise on taste. Visit https://tasteofnature.com/ to learn more.

