TaskUs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Next-generation CX Solutions

TaskUs transforms back-office support through a mix of human touch, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that underpin its CX offerings. The company leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and human intervention to deliver an effortless, world-class CX. It offers several security certifications and Falcon, a digital solution for fraud prevention that monitors agent activity and flags triggering events. Its policy and enforcement strategies provide clients with the capability to future-proof their businesses. The company improves agent experience and increases agility and the pace of innovation across an entire organization. The cutting-edge product suite empowers teams to enhance performance and develop stronger customer support practices.

AutomateUs leverages process automation—full or hybrid—to eliminate monotonous tasks and maximize speed, productivity, and accuracy.

"TaskUs reported over 30% revenue growth in 2020 to attain rapid success in the North America CX outsourcing market, multiplying its average growth five times and significantly increasing its market share to become a top fifteen provider," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

TaskUs empowers CX teams to optimize customer satisfaction while equipping agents and managers with the solutions needed to excel at their jobs. The IdeasUs sharing portal helps leadership encourage teammates to submit innovation ideas to further improve CX operations. The Learning Experience platform delivers product, policy, and process enhancements that lower costs and drive CX initiatives; it optimizes training and reduces workflow gaps. The virtual digital experience center enables the company to co-create with sales teams and leverage continuous engagement feedback about products and services. Client services teams monitor client performance, prioritize innovation initiatives, and configure the best solutions to meet clients' needs.

According to Sebastian Menutti, industry principal for Frost & Sullivan, "TaskUs' next-generation solutions allow employees to improve performance and efficiency, making for an optimal, effortless, and memorable customer experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength for innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About TaskUs

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

