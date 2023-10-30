TAS Welcomes Priyanka Taneja as New CFO

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - TAS, an industry leader in Impact Real Estate, is delighted to announce the appointment of Priyanka Taneja, CPA, as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With an impressive career spanning more than 15 years in the real estate sector, Priyanka brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the TAS team.

With an active pipeline, and a portfolio totaling over 7 million square feet across 22 properties throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, TAS continues to demonstrate the ability to leverage real estate as a tool to drive meaningful change in cities by imbedding affordability, sustainability and social impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Priyanka as our new CFO and Partner. Her deep financial experience, focus on business transformation for sustainable growth, and extensive track record in engaging with diverse stakeholders will continue to strengthen our team", says Mazyar Mortazavi, President and CEO of TAS. "Most importantly, Priyanka's leadership aligns deeply with TAS's vision and values and, our commitment to deliver profit and purpose across our platform."

Priyanka is an accomplished real estate executive. She joins TAS after a successful tenure as the CFO of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc, and Senior Vice President of Finance at CAPREIT, both leading real estate companies in Europe and Canada respectively. In her previous roles, Priyanka successfully led finance strategy and public-market reporting to shareholders. Additionally, she managed significant real estate transactions and debt portfolios and built high-performing teams to drive strong results.

"I'm honored to join TAS's leadership team that views every project with a lens of driving profit while making a measurable environmental and social impact," says Priyanka. "I look forward to working with the team, board, partners and investors to advance TAS's forward-thinking vision."

Priyanka's full bio can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/priyanka-taneja-cpa/

About TAS

TAS is an unconventional impact company that uses real estate as a tool to drive profit and purpose. As an industry leader in impact real estate, Certified B Corporation, signatory to PRI and member of the Global Impact Investing Network, TAS pursues opportunities that create value for investors and generate measurable social and environmental impact. TAS's leadership in Impact focused real estate can be see through TAS Annual Impact Report.

SOURCE TAS

For further information: Ariana Holt, Manager, Engagement, [email protected], 647-354-3467