TAS Announces Hugh Clark as New Chief Development Officer

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - TAS, an industry leader in Impact Real Estate, today announced the appointment of Hugh Clark as Chief Development Officer effective May 23rd. He brings a breadth of experience as both an architect and a respected leader in the Canadian development industry.

TAS has an active pipeline and portfolio totaling over 7 million square feet across 22 properties throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Prior to joining TAS, Hugh was the Executive Vice President of Development at Allied Properties REIT a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada. While at Allied, he oversaw the construction of several notable buildings across Toronto.

"We are thrilled to have Hugh join us as we continue to build TAS as Canada's foremost developer of real estate that drives change and creates social and environmental impact. Hugh's depth of experience in successfully delivering some of Canada's most complex and unique projects, coupled with his deep values alignment, sets the foundation for a great partnership," says Mazyar Mortazavi, President and CEO of TAS.

Previous to his role at Allied, Hugh spent many years working for an award-winning architectural firm in Toronto and has worked as a licensed architect in both Ontario and Massachusetts. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto and Harvard University.

"I am excited to be joining TAS and an incredible team that is passionate about developing resilient and sustainable projects that are good for the residents, the local communities and for our planet," says Hugh. "That's a mission I am proud to be a part of."

The announcement comes days after TAS won the prestigious Stephen Dupuis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award at the 2023 Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards Gala.

TAS has several projects in its immediate pipeline, including:

2 Tecumseth Street, Toronto

880 Eastern Ave, Toronto

888 Dupont Street, Toronto

Connecting Cooksville, Mississauga

TAS is an unconventional impact company that uses real estate as a tool to drive profit and purpose. As an industry leader in impact real estate, Certified B Corporation, signatory to PRI and member of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), TAS pursues opportunities that create value for investors and generate measurable social and environmental impact.

