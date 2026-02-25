Tarion Marks 50 Years of Helping Ontario's New Home Buyers

After 50 years, Tarion is still strengthening consumer protection and modernizing warranty delivery for new home buyers

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Tarion, the consumer protection organization responsible for administering Ontario's new home warranty program, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026 by focusing on what matters most: giving Ontario new home buyers greater confidence and transparency in an increasingly complex housing market.

"Over the past 50 years the new home warranty program has helped hundreds of thousands of Ontarians, and the program remains a leader in the field of home warranty and consumer protection," said Peter Balasubramanian, President and CEO. "We are strengthening Ontario's new home warranty system by reinforcing the protections that stand behind every buyer, expanding oversight to stop risky and illegal home sales earlier, and modernizing how warranties are delivered through new digital tools. We are proud to help homeowners in a province that has one of the strongest builder warranty frameworks in the country."

Established in 1976, Tarion supports Ontario homebuyers by administering the statutory warranty protections set out in the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act (ONHWPA). Tarion also acts as a financial safety net if builders do not meet their obligations to consumers, by providing deposit protection if projects collapse or builders become insolvent and are unable to deliver their homes. Over the years, Tarion has helped thousands of consumers who would have suffered devastating financial losses without the protections.

Tarion continues to innovate and look for ways to prevent problems before they happen. One key step consumers can take is registering their agreement of purchase and sale with Tarion--a new proactive initiative designed to help stop illegal building.

"By helping homeowners and builders resolve disputes, we have contributed stability toward Ontario's housing market – where more than 95 per cent of new homes are delivered without the need for direct Tarion involvement," said Balasubramanian. "As we reflect on 50 years, Tarion is not just looking back -- we are focused on continuing to support a world-class housing market that is facing unprecedented headwinds."

Tarion is also modernizing how warranties are delivered by investing in new digital and cloud-based platforms that give homeowners clearer information, real-time updates and faster, more consistent decisions. These tools reduce delays, improve transparency and help homeowners resolve issues with less friction and fewer disputes. Ontario's warranty program is now one of the most comprehensive in Canada, covering issues such as material substitutions, homeowner relocation during repairs, and helping consumers when they are victims of illegal activity.

"This milestone is about recognizing how far the program has come and how important it remains for the next generation of Ontario homebuyers," said Balasubramanian. "The housing industry and consumer needs continue to change, and our focus is on evolving the warranty program to help homeowners navigate the warranty process with greater clarity and confidence. We have built a great made-in-Ontario solution over the past 50 years and are positioned today to make it even better in the years to come."

New Home Buyer Protection in Action

2,614,867 total homes enrolled in the Ontario New Home Warranty program since 1976

enrolled in the Ontario New Home Warranty program since 1976 More than 750,000 households supported through warranty services and dispute-resolution processes

through warranty services and dispute-resolution processes 90,000 homes with warranty claim paid , representing more than $740 million paid directly to homeowners

, representing Deposit protection increased to $100,000 in 2023

in 2023 83 per cent new homeowner satisfaction with Tarion in 2025

with Tarion in 2025 More than 99 per cent of homeowners using our digital MyHome warranty management tool

About Tarion

As an independent not-for-profit organization established by the provincial government, Tarion provides Ontario's new home buyers and owners with peace of mind that their purchase is safeguarded through the province's new home warranty and protection program. Tarion supports consumer protection by providing free tools, guides and resources to help homeowners understand their builder's warranty and navigate warranty claims with confidence.

When a builder does not meet their warranty commitments, Tarion offers guidance to help homeowners ensure they receive the coverage they are entitled to, and, when necessary, steps in to help resolve warranty claims. Learn more: https://www.tarion.com/.

