TARGET’S FASTEST-GROWING DIAPER BRAND, MILLIE MOON IS COMING TO LOBLAWS IN CANADA!

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Starting today, Canadian families can now experience what 92% of parents sampled* say is the softest diaper they've ever used. Millie Moon is a clean, luxury diaper brand offering high-performance and beautifully crafted diapers and sensitive wipes at affordable prices. Engineered with CloudTouch™ Softness for ultimate comfort, the materials in their Luxury Diapers are ultra plush on babies' skin. Millie Moon products are now available exclusively at Loblaws across Canada.

Millie Moon Luxury Diapers feature double leak guards to keep wetness contained, a snug and high waistband for a secure fit, and an ultra-absorbent core to help prevent blowouts and leaks. The Luxury Diapers use effective absorption technology to keep little ones comfortable and dry for up to 12 hours. Millie Moon diapers are made with carefully selected, feather-soft materials and no lotions, latex or fragrance. The diapers are certified for safety by leading organizations including OEKO-Tex, Dermatest and Allergy Tested UK, and also include a pH-balanced layer that is gentle on sensitive skin.

Researched and developed to deliver the best possible care for your baby, Millie Moon's nourishing, biodegradable and 100% plant-based Sensitive Wipes are pH balanced with added natural extracts of aloe, avocado and marigold to help soothe and protect your little one's skin. The 99% natural formula is created without alcohol, SLS, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, lanolin, parabens or perfume. Certified by Dermatest, Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes are gentle on even the most delicate skin.

In the US, Millie Moon is exclusive to Target, and since launching in 2021, they have sold over 1.9 million packs, to quickly become Target's fastest-growing diaper brand. Parents are passionate about Million Moon, which is evident in the 6,500 5-star reviews on Target.com. Parents.com, a leading parenting outlet reaching 40MM families annually, recently awarded Millie Moon Luxury Diapers the "Best Overall Diaper" in their Best for Baby Awards. The editors love the affordable price point and impressive overnight protection — "Babies deserve luxury, too!"

Millie Moon Luxury Diapers and Sensitive Wipes are rolling out at Loblaws across Canada starting today. For more information on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/ca

*Survey of 3,000 US parents

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it their mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 2,000 stores, in the US and Canada. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

