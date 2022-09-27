TARGA EXPLORATION CORP. ANNOUNCES LISTING ON CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TEX". In connection with the listing, the Company has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus from the securities regulatory authority in the Province of British Columbia. A copy of the prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

About Targa Exploration Corp.

Targa Exploration Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, currently focused on exploring the Shanghai project in the Yukon Territory. The 2,640-hectare project is located along the Robert Service Thrust fault in the western part of the prolific Selwyn basin.

For further information: Jon Ward - Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]