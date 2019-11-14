Tantalus Labs Launches Recreational Sales in Ontario

The leading B.C.-based elite cannabis producer continues expansion across Canada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Tantalus Labs Ltd. ("Tantalus"), a celebrated B.C. based producer of craft cannabis, has executed an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) to bring its quality BC Bud to residents across the province. The announcement marks the first time that non-medical consumers will have access to Tantalus Labs' sustainably cultivated fine cannabis product in Ontario.

A distinguished purveyor of elite B.C. craft cannabis, Tantalus raises industry cultivation standards by harnessing sunshine and rainwater to grow premium cannabis in its purpose-built SunLab¹, the first cannabis-designed technical greenhouse of its kind. By striving for optimal cannabis growing conditions in the most natural way possible, Tantalus produces celebrated cannabis with a smaller carbon footprint than mass-produced alternatives.

"We are delighted to bring our B.C. grown cannabis to Eastern Canada and share our passion for the plant with Ontario residents," said Dan Sutton, CEO of Tantalus Labs. "It is humbling to receive the consistent celebration of our brand and products from customers across Canada, and now it's Ontario's time. We can't wait to get quality B.C. Bud to cannabis enthusiasts in the province."

Continuing this commitment to unwavering quality, Tantalus is finalizing partnerships that position the company to maximize opportunities presented by the second wave of legalization. With an extraction partnership with Okanagan-based Valens GroWorks Corp., and a beverage partnership with Vancouver-based Postmark Brewing, Tantalus is expanding its high purity product range across a variety of consumption formats.

To celebrate Tantalus' arrival in Ontario, the company is hosting "Notes from the West Coast: An Immersive and Educational Evening from the Purveyors of Elite BC Cannabis", a private event that will introduce Tantalus' premium product range to Toronto tastemakers and engage guests with themes of curiosity and interaction. Remaining faithful to its mandate of collaborating with creatives in communities across Canada, Tantalus has joined forces with globally-recognized New York DJ, producer and label head Galcher Lustwerk, along with Toronto-based DJ Jaime Sin and Vancouver artist Galen Allan to provide entertainment throughout the evening. "Notes from the West Coast" takes place on Thursday, November 21 at The Costume House, situated in Toronto's Geary Avenue progressive arts district.

Tantalus Labs' cannabis products are expected to be available in Ontario shortly at regulated retailers across the province. For more information on Tantalus Labs, visit tantaluslabs.com .

About Tantalus Labs:

Tantalus Labs is committed to sungrown cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, their team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com .

