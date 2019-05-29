Tantalus Labs Announces Letter Of Intent with Founders of Postmark Brewing and Craft Collective Beerworks

B.C.-based cannabis producer targeting entry into high margin, high barrier cannabis beverage segment in 2019, pending new regulations

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - B.C.-based Sungrown cannabis producer Tantalus Labs , announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with the founders of leading British Columbian beverage makers Postmark Brewing and Craft Collective Beerworks. Through the LOI, the companies intend to design, develop, and implement a production line of cannabis infused beverages (when legally permitted) targeting a 2019 product launch.

Postmark Brewing co-founder and brand visionary Steve Thorp, and Andrew Harris, co-founder of Craft Collective Beerworks, have notable experience in production line design, beverage formulations, and marketing in a regulated environment. As proven operators, their expertise will compliment Tantalus Labs' knowledge of quality cannabis production.

"Cannabis users in Canada and beyond are expected to one day access products in age controlled environments like restaurants and bars. When regulations allow, we will be there," says Dan Sutton, CEO, Tantalus Labs.

"We wanted to partner with a team who puts product quality at the forefront of their brand. Tantalus Labs is a global leader in these core competencies, and together we will deliver products that will shift the paradigm of cannabis consumption," says Steve Thorp, Co-Founder of Postmark Brewing.

The group is targeting execution of a definitive agreement in the coming months.

Tantalus Labs has designed and built the first federally licensed cannabis-tailored greenhouse of its kind in North America, and is committed to developing environmentally sustainable best practices for cannabis cultivation. For more information on Tantalus Labs, visit tantaluslabs.com.

Social Media:

Blog: tantaluslabs.com/populace

Twitter: @TantalusLabs

Instagram: @TantalusLabs

Facebook: Facebook.com/TantalusLabs

About Tantalus Labs

Tantalus Labs is committed to Sungrown cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, their team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, Sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com .

About Postmark Brewing

Postmark Brewing is a Vancouver, B.C. born and built craft brewery. The brand and its founders are inspired by a passion for life on the West Coast and the enjoyment of quality crafted beers for every occasion life offers. Postmark's line-up of sessionable brews and progressive seasonal releases cater to not only the avid craft beer lover but also to an active lifestyle, enjoyed with friends and colleagues. The brand embraces a collaborative approach; incorporating music, photography, travel, sport, design and unique event activations to connect with like minded individuals and progressive companies that take risks and aim to make great things happen. For more information visit postmarkbrewing.com

About Craft Collective Beerworks

Craft Collective Beerworks is a new-concept brewery, developing premium craft beer brands for the Canadian market, while providing expert contract brewing and sales solutions for breweries across North America. For more information visit craftcollective.beer .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Tantalus Labs is not a reporting issuer (or the equivalent thereof) in any jurisdiction, is not listed on any stock exchange, and may never become a reporting issuer or listed on any stock exchange, therefore, any securities issued by Tantalus Labs will be subject to an indefinite hold period which may never expire.

This News Release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

This News Release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements relating to Tantalus Labs': (i) business strategy, objectives, and expected growth; (ii) ability to secure and/or maintain all appropriate cannabis, industrial hemp, and/or vape product licenses in its jurisdiction(s) of operation; (iii) expectations concerning political and governmental/regulatory changes in in its jurisdiction(s) of operation; (iv) expectations concerning the size and growth of the cannabis, industrial hemp, and vape markets, and the effectiveness of Tantalus Labs' products and brand compared to its competitors' products and brands (v) ability to complete certain acquisitions and form certain strategic relationships, including its strategic relationship with Valens Groworks; and (vi) ability to design, develop, and commercialize its products and navigate potential growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Tantalus Labs to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including without limitation: (i) Tantalus Labs' ability to secure and/or maintain all requisite cannabis, industrial hemp, and/or vape product licenses in its jurisdiction(s) of operation; (ii) the political and regulatory landscape governing the cannabis, industrial hemp, and vape product markets in Tantalus Labs' jurisdiction(s) of operation; (iii) continued growth of the cannabis, industrial hemp, and vape markets; and (iv) the effectiveness of Tantalus Labs' business strategy and its ability to bring its products to commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the above forward-looking information, or any statements related thereto, which should not be construed as exhaustive and speak only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Tantalus Labs

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Julia Wilkinson, Julia Lynn PR, Principal, julia@julialynnpr.com, 604-842-4945

Related Links

tantaluslabs.com

