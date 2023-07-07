Tando Composites Partners with Gillfor Distribution Inc. as National Distributor for Canada

QUEBEC CITY, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Gillfor Distribution Inc., a leading building products distributor in Canada, has partnered with Tando Composites to distribute Beach House Shake® and TandoStone® as exterior cladding solutions throughout their 14 distribution locations. Headquartered in Bolton, Ontario, Gillfor acquired AFA in 2022, expanding its service area to the entire Canadian retail, wholesale, and industrial sectors.

"Tando Composites represents what our growth partnerships are all about," said Gillfor's Mike Schneider, VP - Business Development. "Collaborating on go-to-market strategies with innovative product lines is what will continue to set Gillfor apart as we move forward with Tando Composites' unique brands."

"We are proud and honored to have Gillfor as our National distribution partner. We share the same values and market strategies to drive demand," said Ralph Bruno, President & CEO of Derby Building Products, Tando Composites' parent company. "Through our partners at Gillfor, Beach House Shake and TandoStone will be easy to buy throughout Canada."

On a recent tour of the Tando Composites facility in Quebec, Amy Hill, Gillfor's National Product Manager for Siding, said her expectations were exceeded. "The factory was clean, organized, professional, and beautiful. Being able to see and understand how their products are made, the quality control involved, and meeting the people who make it happen every day was invaluable," said Hill.

Beach House Shake's innovative composite technology provides uncompromised realism and architectural precision. It has the undeniable appearance of natural cedar shingles and Beach House Shake will look "perfect" from the day it is installed for the life of the home.

Beach House Shake is certified for High Velocity Hurricane Zones by Miami-Dade County. It is available in Atlantica, a silvery gray reminiscent of bleached cedar shingles; Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

TandoStone® features two styles, Stacked Stone and Creek Ledgestone, in multiple colors. Each TandoStone style includes TruGrit™ surface technology to give it the authentic feel of stone that homeowners desire. And TandoStone can be installed quickly and easily with regular woodworking tools. The high-tech composite construction of TandoStone makes it impervious to moisture, allowing installation at ground level or roof line.

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone, and Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. For more information on TandoStone or Beach House Shake, visit www.tandocomposites.com.

About Gillfor

Gillfor Distribution is a leading distributor of building products in Canada and is Canada's largest privately held distribution company. It is proudly 100% Canadian owned and operated, with 14 strategically located distribution centers across the country. Gillfor Distribution is your one stop shop for residential, commercial and industrial building materials from coast to coast! Learn more at www.gillfor.com.

