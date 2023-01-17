Tamils in Finance Closes the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Tamils in Finance Board of Directors, members and volunteers joined Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate Tamil Heritage Month.

January marks the beginning of Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. Celebrated each year since 2016, this month is an opportunity to recognize the major contributions Tamil people have made to the growth and prosperity of Canada, while overcoming tremendous obstacles.

Tamils in Finance is a network of Canadian Tamil executives and emerging leaders in investment, commercial and retail banking, asset management, private equity, venture capital, and at other financial institutions. They seek to provide their members with a unique opportunity to mentor and support each other, purposefully grow their professional networks, and increase the collective influence of Tamils in Canada's financial services sector.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: Nirujan Kanagasingam, [email protected]