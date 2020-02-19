Tamara Podemski to Host 13th Annual Outside Looking In Gala, May 6 at Toronto's Meridian Hall

- JUNO Award winner DJ Shub (Dan General)

returns to perform at the showcase -

TICKETS NOW ON SALE

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Outside Looking In, a national organization that changes the lives of Indigenous youth through the transformative art of dance, announced today that acclaimed actress Tamara Podemski will host the 13th Annual Outside Looking In Gala on Wednesday, May 6 at Toronto's Meridian Hall. Also announced, the Godfather of PowWowStep, and former member of A Tribe Called Red, DJ Shub (Dan General) returns to set the stage on fire with his music.

Media Note: Photography is available for download HERE.

"Tamara and DJ Shub (Dan General) are true inspirations for the students taking part in our year-long program," said Tracee Smith, CEO of Outside Looking In. "We're honoured that they'll bring their passion and their leadership to celebrate the culmination of another amazing season for OLI."

Podemski is an Anishinaabe/Ashkenazi multi-disciplinary artist whose career spans over 25 years. Nominated for a 2020 Canadian Screen Award in writing for APTN's Future History, she currently stars in CBC's primetime drama, Coroner and the APTN/TVO dramatic series Unsettled. The series is funded through the CMF Aboriginal Language Program, which means 20% of the show is in the Anishinaabe language. Also this year, Podemski will co-star in HBO's upcoming comedy-thriller, Run from Killing Eve and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"When Tracee reached out to me, I immediately said yes," said Podemski. "What she and her team have accomplished is nothing short of spectacular, and I am thrilled to be a part of this year's gala performance. The world needs more OLI and I'm happy to help spread the word."

World-renowned DJ Shub (Dan General) once again brings his talent and love of music to the Outside Looking In Gala. As a Mohawk of the Six Nations reserve, Shub is a multiple-award winner who merges his Indigenous heritage with his craft and continues to pioneer a growing genre of electronic music.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster and [email protected] , by phone at 1-855-985-2787 or 416-368-6161 x1, and in person at the Meridian Hall Box Office located at 27 Front Street East.

For more information about Outside Looking In visit olishow.com.

SOURCE Outside Looking In

For further information: Media Contacts: Adrienne Kakoullis, [email protected], 416-450-6637; Chris McDowall, [email protected], 647-338-5287