Talk Show legend Dini Petty set to appear on Omni TV's 'wildly creative' Elevator Show

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Talk show legend Dini Petty is choosy about her TV appearances but could not resist the invite to appear on the season premiere of Omni TV's new "Elevator Show."

"This is not the first time Ieden has pushed the envelope…this elevator concept is wildly creative and should be celebrated for its originality," says Petty.

Canadian Publisher Rebecca Eckler is interviewed in a stairwell on The Elevator Show: Quirky talk show host Ieden Wall does an impromptu interview with Rebecca Eckler in the 2nd floor stair well, engaging the former National Post columnist in a fun conversation about topics both deep and silly.

The Elevator Show concept can be described like this: Quirky Jewish host (Ieden Wall) commandeers a condo elevator and uses the open elevator as a stage for comedy bits, man-on-the-street interviews and variety acts. Residents gather outside the open cabin and become the studio audience. Wall wanders away from the elevator to partake in colourful, offbeat encounters in obscure parts of the building.

When Wall pitched the idea of an unscripted talk/variety show shot in a residential elevator, he was greeted with snickers and disbelief. "It was almost impossible to convince people that a show from a condo elevator, with live audiences on multiple floors, was even remotely plausible," says Wall.

To bring Wall's Elevator concept to life, technical producer Efim Bulshtein set up 27 cameras throughout an undisclosed condo building in the GTA—in stairwells, hallways, garbage rooms, underground garage, sauna, electrical rooms. Bulshtein's intent? To allow Ieden to "roam and improvise the show without boundaries."

Former National Post columnist Rebecca Eckler makes three impromptu appearances throughout the season. Eckler just opened up her own publishing company called RE: BOOKS.

"His whole approach and style is just so contrary to the usual talk show BS," says Eckler about Wall. "He brings you into his bizarre elevator world and opens you up about topics both deep and silly."

The Elevator Show debuts Saturday October 8th @ 10PM on Omni 1 across Ontario. The premiere features an interview with Dini Petty, a surprise drop-in to a neighborhood convenience store and a live performance by Jewish magician Ben Train. Set to make appearances during the season are Hollywood A-listers Natalie Portman and Howie Mandel. Journalist Susan Minuk is back again this season with her signature In-Studio Jewish-themed interview segments, showcasing leaders and luminaries from across Canada.

For more info or to secure an interview with Canadian Jewish TV hosts Ieden Wall and Susan Minuk, please email [email protected], call 647-482-9255 or visit www.cjtv.ca. Click here to read Ieden's bio https://www.cjtv.ca/creator.

