Talk Shop Launches Women in Fintech Grant to Support Equity in Fintech with $30,000 of Public Relations Services

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Talk Shop , one of Canada's leading integrated communication firms, today announces the launch of its Women in Fintech Grant . The grant, delivered as $30,000 worth of public relations and communications services, will be awarded to one early-stage fintech with a founder who identifies as a woman. The winner will be selected by a judging panel made up of experts in technology and communications.

"Our work in tech PR over the past 10 years has connected us with brilliant entrepreneurial minds, but noticeably, in fintech more than any other sector, there's a lack of folks who identify as women in leadership roles," said Natalie Kiguel, Business Director at Talk Shop. "We've launched this grant to offer support to the trailblazing women who are building and creating value through fintech innovation."

The winning company will be selected by a judging panel made up of experts in technology, entrepreneurship and communications, including Leen Li, CEO of Wealthsimple Foundation, Erin Bury, CEO of Willful, and Janet Bannister, Managing Partner of Real Ventures. Each judge's career, passion and experience bring a unique perspective to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs who are women and how communications and PR add value to a business.

"We know that access to resources, knowledge and expertise are keys to the success of small businesses, but that female fintech entrepreneurs received on average 50% less capital than their male counterparts over the past 5 years," said Leen Li, CEO of Wealthsimple Foundation. "I'm looking forward to learning about the grant applicants, who are the future of our fintech ecosystem, and supporting their success through the grant."

"I've seen firsthand the power PR has to build awareness and legitimacy for a small business with customers and stakeholders, and how it can positively influence your bottom line," said Erin Bury, CEO of Willful. "PR success is driven by relationships and industry expertise, and many founders don't have the resources to engage with professionals. This grant will be transformative for the recipient, and I'm honoured to be part of the selection team."

"We know that diverse teams produce better returns and develop more innovative products. And yet, technology companies in general, and fintech companies in particular lack gender diversity," said Janet Bannister, Managing Partner at Real Ventures. "In fact, less than 5% of fintech companies have a female founder and only 17% of senior fintech roles are held by women. That is one reason why I am excited about the Women in Fintech Grant which will not only help the growth of a female-founded fintech but also raise the profile of that founder so she can serve as a role model for others."

Talk Shop encourages companies to apply that fit the following criteria:

At least one person who identifies as a woman on the founding team

Office headquarters in Canada

Company is in post-launch phase

Raised less than $3 million CAD to date

Applications for the Women in Fintech Grant are now open and the application form can be found at talkshopmedia.com/women-in-fintech-grant . The application deadline is January 15th, 2021 and a screening call will be scheduled with applicants in the week of January 25th, 2021. The winner will be selected and notified by February 15th, 2021.

For more information, please visit talkshopmedia.com/women-in-fintech-grant .

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop has spent the past 10 years helping clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate sectors meet business objectives through smart communications. Clients come to Talk Shop for PR, and stay for digital services offered, including organic and paid social media and SEM, and in-house creative. Offices across Canada mean that Talk Shop employs the best talent across the country who have the media relationships and on-the-ground know-how to deliver exceptional work across North America. Talk Shop's commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain category-leading talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada's 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop's all women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.

