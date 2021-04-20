Talisker receives up to 96.96% Gold Recovery at Charlotte Zone

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from ongoing metallurgical test work of bulk tonnage mineralisation from the Charlotte Zone at their flagship Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia.

Key Points:

Testing consisted of Knelson concentrator and Rougher floation recovery processes.

Average recovery of six flotation tests was 95.9% ranging from 94.66% to maximum gold recovery of 96.96%.

Samples excluded intercepts of high-grade quartz veins with testing focusing on areas of disseminated sulphide mineralisation.

Weighted average calculated head grade of the processed material (28 kg) was 2.16g/t Au (Sample 1) and 1.72 g/t (Sample 2) in-line with expected grades from potential processing of Charlotte Zone material.

Gold and sulphur recoveries have a high correlation suggesting that a high value concentrate can be achieved by targeting sulphur recovery and concentrate grade.

Rougher flotation test work demonstrates that high rougher recoveries can be achieved at a grind size P 80 of 150 µm.

Metallurgical test work was conducted on two composite drill core samples characteristic of the near surface gold mineralization recently discovered in the Charlotte Zone at the Bralorne Gold Project. The samples were quarter-split core of diorite and felsic intrusive rocks affected by strong silica, sericite, carbonate alteration and quartz veinlets containing approximately 5 vol.% disseminated pyrite and minor arsenopyrite. The two samples represent continuous intervals of 23.55 metres and 25.15 metres excluding from the first sample a 1.1 m mineralized quartz vein and a 1.95 m vein from the second sample. The samples were designed to test broad intervals of disseminated mineralization, avoiding the well-known high-grade gold veins of the Bralorne district.

The test work conducted thus far, includes gravity concentration at a grind size of P 80 of 150 µm and rougher flotation testwork at two different grind sizes: P 80 of 150 µm and P 80 of 125 µm. The rougher flotation test work demonstrates that high rougher recoveries can be achieved at a grind size P 80 of 150 µm. The flotation testwork at a finer grind P 80 of 125 µm, resulted in similar recoveries suggesting the optimum grind size is > P 80 of 150 µm. The gold and sulphur recoveries appear to have a high correlation with each other, suggesting that a high value concentrate can be achieved by targeting sulphur recovery and concentrate grade.

"These excellent metallurgical recoveries improve our outlook on the economic potential of the bulk tonnage mineralisation at the Charlotte Zone and increase our expectations above the 90% historical average documented at Bralorne," commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker who added, "With the completion of our resource drilling at the Charlotte Zone we can move to resource modelling with the confidence of high gold recovery for a future mining scenario."

Test

Number Test Conditions Grind Size Feed Grade Recovery Concentrate Grade Au Ag Fe S Au Ag Fe S Au Ag Fe S BL0762-01 Knelson concentration 150µm K80 1.93





8.85





140.97





BL0762-02 Knelson concentration 150µm K80 1.63





7.71





69.40





BL0762-03 Rougher Test 126µm K80 2.13 1.16 3.36 1.64 96.96 60.07 43.72 93.95 28.10 9.48 19.98 20.95 BL0762-04 Rougher Test 126µm K80 2.55 1.14 3.35 1.62 96.39 59.49 46.08 93.09 31.00 8.52 19.44 19.06 BL0762-05 Rougher Test 145µm K80 2.02 1.01 3.26 1.61 96.36 63.60 44.89 93.49 24.61 8.12 18.46 19.01 BL0762-06 Rougher Test 127µm K80 1.76 0.99 3.18 1.42 95.26 43.72 42.16 96.61 22.09 5.69 17.71 18.06 BL0762-07 Rougher Test 127µm K80 1.74 0.99 3.22 1.40 95.76 44.19 42.63 95.71 21.98 5.78 18.07 17.61 BL0762-08 Rougher Test 145µm K80 1.73 0.98

1.41 94.66 43.17

94.83 21.84 5.61

17.77

Metallurgical test work was conducted by Base Met Laboratories, in Kamloops, BC, under the supervision of Mr. Tad Crowie, B.A.Sc. P.Eng., Senior Metallurgist at JDS Energy and Mining Inc.. Base Met Laboratories is currently performing cyanide leaching tests and will start flotation cleaning test work this week. Future rougher flotation work will target coarser grind sizes to determine the optimal grind for the Charlotte Zone.

Talisker has scheduled a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, April 22nd. To register, please click on the following link – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rp3EDUo9QS6Lg1YKOYdrLA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

