Talisker Provides Phase 1 Exploration Update, Increases Number of Anomalous Gold Basins to 22, Defines 8 Clear Phase 2 Targets

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's currently active Phase 1 regional geochemical program on its 100% owned claims covering the majority of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt and the newly defined Remington Gold Belt. A team of 22 geologists has been executing the 4,500 sample program, collecting silt fraction (177μm) samples from first and select second order drainage basins.

To date a total of 2,217 planned samples sites have been reviewed with 1,332 stream sediment samples collected. 885 of the planned sample sites were discarded due to either insufficient drainage incision, poor stream channel development, insufficient sediment material or overwhelming input from colluvial media. A total of 1,112 assays from ultra-trace ICP-MS analysis have been received with 220 currently outstanding. Geostatistical analysis of assay results has identified 22 anomalous basins within the 98th percentile defined by values above 37.5ppb 32 ppb Au and a total of 10 basins have been identified as highly anomalous with values above 100ppb Au (0.1g/t) to a maximum returned value of 315ppb Au (0.315 g/t). Mean sediment background value (50th percentile) has been identified as 1ppb Au.

"Our well-trained in-house team continues to perform executing well ahead of time and under budget," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker Resources, adding that, "These additional results identify anomalies enriched from 37 to 315 times normal background values. For reference, Westhaven Venture's Shovelnose discovery was based on a 68ppb gold stream sediment anomaly (https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/ArisReports/28704.PDF). At this stage of our project we have identified 14 basins with more than this level of gold."

The Company has also defined eight multi-basin areas anomalous in gold and epithermal pathfinder elements. Phase 2 soil sampling, detailed mapping and geophysics have been initiated on these areas.

A summary of results to date is available on Talisker's website.

Talisker will be providing the opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 12 pm EST on Thursday, October 24th. To join, please click on the following link - https://www.gotomeet.me/talisker-resources.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects consist of several early stage Greenfields projects encompassing 264,014 hectares over 253 claims and three leases. Talisker's focus is on its south central B.C. properties – Spences Bridge, Lola, Dora and Remington properties where the Company is undertaking an aggressive exploration program. The Company's south central BC properties comprises 231,413 hectares representing ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Stream sediment sample preparation was includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, sieve samples to -180 micron (-80 mesh), retaining both fractions (PREP-41). Rock sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and multi-elements in stream sediment samples is analyzed by aqua regia digestion of a 50 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 53 elements (Au, Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Pd, Pt, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr) (Code AuMe-ST44).

Gold in rock samples is analyzed using fire assay of a 50 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) (code Au-ICP21). Multi-elements are analyzed by aqua regia digestion of a 0.5 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 51 elements (Au, Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr) (code ME-MS41).

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of the common shares of Talisker on the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions. While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: on this press release, please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com.

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/

