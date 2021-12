Talisker Announces Royalty Purchase Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. and New Carolin Gold Corp., have entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko") that provides for a one-time cash payment by Osisko of $7.5 million in exchange for the Company granting certain net smelter returns ("NSR") royalties on all minerals produced from the Bralorne Gold Property, the Ladner Gold Project and the currently optioned Golden Hornet Project. The granted NSR royalties include an increase of a 0.5% royalty on the Bralorne Gold Property increasing Osisko's royalty on that property to 1.7%, the grant of a 1.5% royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and a 1% future royalty on the Golden Hornet Project which will become effective if Talisker exercises its option to acquire the Golden Hornet Project.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are pleased to have Osisko Gold Royalties continued support for our Bralorne Gold Project and confidence in our view of the prospectivity of the Ladner Gold and Golden Hornet Projects."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: please contact: Terry Harbort, President and CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/