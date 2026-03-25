Tali Introduces AI Real-time Billing Agent to Help Clinics Capture Revenue and Reduce Administrative Burden

New capability supports clinicians across the full billing lifecycle, bringing clarity and control to one of the most complex parts of running a practice

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Tali, the AI platform for Canada, today announced the launch of its AI Real-time Billing Agent, a new capability designed to help clinics improve billing performance, reduce administrative burden, and gain greater visibility into their financial operations.

Introducing Tali's AI real-time billing agent (CNW Group/Tali AI)

Billing in Canadian healthcare is a complex system layered on top of clinical care. Between evolving fee schedules, eligibility rules, and documentation requirements, many clinicians face significant cognitive and administrative load when managing billing. In practice, this often leads to simplified billing decisions, missed revenue opportunities, and limited visibility into overall performance.

Tali's AI Real-time Billing Agent is designed to support clinics in regaining control.

By bringing billing support directly into the clinical workflow, Tali helps clinicians make more confident billing decisions, while giving clinic leaders clearer insight into how billing performs across the organization.

"Clinicians shouldn't have to choose between saving time and billing accurately," said Mahshid Yassaei, CEO at Tali. "Our goal is to support clinics in capturing the revenue they've already earned, while reducing the operational burden that comes with managing billing."

Supporting the Full Billing Lifecycle

Tali's Real-time Billing Agent is designed to support clinics at every stage of the billing process:

Before the visit : Clinics gain visibility into potential billing opportunities, eligibility requirements, and time-sensitive rules ahead of the encounter

: Clinics gain visibility into potential billing opportunities, eligibility requirements, and time-sensitive rules ahead of the encounter In the room : Clinicians can make more confident billing decisions without relying on memory or interrupting patient care

: Clinicians can make more confident billing decisions without relying on memory or interrupting patient care After the visit : Clinics gain clearer insight into claim outcomes and can identify issues earlier in the process

: Clinics gain clearer insight into claim outcomes and can identify issues earlier in the process At the clinic level: Leaders can better understand billing performance, improve workflows, and manage financial risk

This capability builds on Tali's existing clinical documentation platform, extending its role from note-taking into broader clinic operations.

Designed for Canadian Healthcare

Tali's AI Real-time Billing Agent has been developed with the complexity of Canadian billing systems in mind, including provincial fee schedules, modifiers, and eligibility conditions.

Tali has been approved by the Ontario Ministry of Health to operate as a billing agent, enabling the platform to not only support billing decisions, but also participate directly in the claims workflow on behalf of clinics.

This approval represents an important step in expanding Tali's role within the clinical and administrative infrastructure of Canadian healthcare.

Early Access Now Open

Tali Billing is launching with a limited group of clinics through an early access program. The company is inviting clinicians and clinic leaders who are interested in improving billing performance and reducing administrative burden to join the waitlist.

Learn more and join the waitlist: tali.ai/billing

About Tali

Tali is the AI platform for Canada, designed to take administrative work out of the way of care. From real-time clinical documentation to workflow support across the care journey, Tali helps clinicians reduce cognitive load, improve efficiency, and focus on what matters most: their patients.

Tali is used by thousands of clinicians across Canada and the United States and is trusted by healthcare organizations, provinces, and national programs.

SOURCE Tali AI

Media Contact: Lynn Cochran, Marketing, Tali AI, Email: [email protected]