Tali AI Unveils Its Clinical Decision Support, Marking a New Era for AI-Enabled Healthcare in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Tali AI today announced a major advancement in the future of Canadian healthcare with the launch of its Canadian-trained Clinical Decision Support (CDS) capability, elevating Tali from an AI documentation assistant to a next-generation AI clinical agent designed to transform how care is delivered.

Tali launches Canadian Clinical Decision Support (CNW Group/Tali AI)

For years, clinicians across Canada have been forced to rely on tools and knowledge sources built for other healthcare systems, often U.S.-centric, sometimes outdated, and rarely aligned with the realities of Canadian practice. This gap has long limited the promise of digital transformation in healthcare.

Tali is closing that gap, permanently.

Built with advanced deep learning and a deep understanding of clinical context, Tali's new CDS engine introduces something Canadian healthcare has been missing: an AI assistant grounded entirely in the country's own medical guidelines, values, and standards of care.

This launch represents a shift in what clinicians can expect from AI:

A system that understands Canadian medicine

Canadian medicine A system that reflects Canadian clinical practice

Canadian clinical practice A system that elevates decision-making rather than adding noise

"With this release, we are taking a decisive step toward a future where clinicians can practice at the top of their training, supported by AI that understands the Canadian healthcare landscape as deeply as they do," said Mahshid Yassaei, CEO Tali AI. "This is not just about faster answers. It's about building the clinical intelligence layer Canada has been waiting for."

Clinicians can now ask Tali complex medical questions and receive instant, evidence-based insights grounded in authoritative Canadian sources, bringing clarity, confidence, and consistency to every decision.

This milestone marks the next phase towards Tali's broader vision: a fully integrated, AI-powered clinical operating system that unifies documentation, decision support, and intelligent automation. Tali is building the infrastructure for a new era of care, where AI does not replace the clinician, but amplifies their ability to deliver safe, high-quality, compassionate care.

The future of healthcare will be defined by systems that can learn, reason, and adapt.

With this launch, Tali positions Canada at the forefront of that future.

SOURCE Tali AI