Take in the Great Outdoors This Summer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2019

Restaurants across 40 cities recognized as patio season hot spots

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- As we approach the first day of summer, Canadians are looking for the perfect spots to soak up some sun. OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), today unveiled Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining. OpenTable's annual list ensures that Canadians who love spending time outdoors can make the most of their summer eating adventures.

Restaurant patios across the country are featured on this year's list, with Ontario claiming the greatest number of outdoor dining eateries (50), followed by British Columbia (30), Alberta (10) Manitoba (4), Quebec (5) and Nova Scotia (1).

From elegant rooftop city views at KŌST in Toronto and the gorgeous waterfront and mountain scenery at North Vancouver's Arms Reach Bistro , to the evergreen surrounded patio at the Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar in Bragg Creek, this year's list features a variety of outdoor dining settings that will satisfy any patio enthusiast.

"Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer – there's no better way to soak up a city's scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an outdoor table at one of this year's winning restaurants," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Diners looking to snag a prime spot can use OpenTable's Seating Options feature to find the perfect place to celebrate the season."

Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/ca-best-outdoor-restaurants-2019 .

100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada

19 Okanagan Grill + Bar – West Kelowna, BC

529 Wellington – Winnipeg, MB

Alloy – Calgary, AB

Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Arms Reach Bistro – North Vancouver, BC

Arôme - Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, ON

Bar Reyna – Toronto, ON

The Beach House Restaurant – Victoria, BC

Berkeley North – Hamilton, ON

Bistro Nolah – Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, QC

Black & Blue Steakhouse – Vancouver, BC

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, BC

The Boathouse at Kits Beach – Vancouver, BC

Bonterra Trattoria – Calgary, AB

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

Brasserie T! Quartier des Spectacles – Montréal, QC

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay, BC

Cluny – Toronto, ON

Copacabana Brazilian Steak House – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Damas – Montréal, QC

Deane House – Calgary, AB

Dock of the Bay – Gravenhurst, ON

Dockside Restaurant & Brewing Company – Vancouver, BC

Dolcetto – London, ON

Drake Devonshire Inn – Wellington, ON

Earls Kitchen + Bar - King Street – Toronto, ON

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph, ON

El Catrin – Toronto, ON

Elbow Room – Calgary, AB

F'Amelia Ristorante – Toronto, ON

The Farmhouse – Barrie, ON

Figo – Toronto, ON

Firestone Restaurant and Bar – Lethbridge, AB

Fishhook - Mermaid Wharf – Victoria, BC

Glo Restaurant + Lounge – Victoria, BC

Glowbal – Vancouver, BC

The Good Earth Vineyard and Winery – Beamsville, ON

Hillside Winery & Bistro – Penticton, BC

Honsberger Estate – Jordan Station, ON

Hooded Merganser at Penticton Lakeside Resort – Penticton, BC

HOTHOUSE – Toronto, ON

Il Buco – Barrie, ON

Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar – Bragg Creek, AB

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House – Vancouver, BC

Juniper Bistro - The Juniper Hotel – Banff, AB

Just Cooking Rustic Italian – Vineland, ON

Kasa Moto – Toronto, ON

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor, ON, Vancouver, BC

Kellys Landing - Front Street – Toronto, ON

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

KŌST – Toronto, ON

La Societe – Toronto, ON

Lake House Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards – Wolfville, NS

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant – Kingsville, ON

Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro – Guelph, ON

Miku Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Miller Tavern – Toronto, ON

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery – Oliver, BC

Mulligans at Burnaby Mountain Golf Course – Burnaby, BC

OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar – Kelowna, BC

OLiV Tapas Bar & Restaurant at Strewn Winery – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill, Yonge & Front – Toronto, ON

ONE Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Oxley Estate Winery – Harrow, ON

Peller Estates Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Pizzeria Gusto – Winnipeg, MB

Prairie's Edge – Winnipeg, MB

Provence Marinaside – Vancouver, BC

Pure Spirits – Toronto, ON

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

Queen Victoria Place Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Range Lounge & Grill at Predator Ridge Resort – Vernon, BC

Ravine Vineyard Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Beamsville, ON

The Restaurant at Redstone – Beamsville, ON

River Café – Calgary, AB

Riverway Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Robba da Matti (Yaletown) – Vancouver, BC

Rooftop Bar at the Broadview Hotel – Toronto, ON

Salty's Beach House – Penticton, BC

Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar - Front St – Toronto, ON

Seasons of Bowness Park – Calgary, AB

Sole Restaurant – Waterloo, ON

Sonora Room Restaurant - Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – Oliver, BC

Spencer's at the Waterfront – Burlington, ON

Steamship Grill & Bar – Victoria, BC

The Teahouse Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate – West Kelowna, BC

Terroni - Multiple Locations – Toronto, ON (Queen St.); Toronto, ON (Summerhill); Toronto, ON (Adelaide St.)

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Uli's Restaurant – White Rock, BC

The Victor – Parq Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

Vieux-Port Steakhouse – Montréal, QC

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Wildcraft – Waterloo, ON

Zees Grill – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

About OpenTable:

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

