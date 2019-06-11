Take in the Great Outdoors This Summer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2019

Restaurants across 40 cities recognized as patio season hot spots

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- As we approach the first day of summer, Canadians are looking for the perfect spots to soak up some sun. OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today unveiled Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining. OpenTable's annual list ensures that Canadians who love spending time outdoors can make the most of their summer eating adventures. 

Restaurant patios across the country are featured on this year's list, with Ontario claiming the greatest number of outdoor dining eateries (50), followed by British Columbia (30), Alberta (10) Manitoba (4), Quebec (5) and Nova Scotia (1).

From elegant rooftop city views at KŌST in Toronto and the gorgeous waterfront and mountain scenery at North Vancouver's Arms Reach Bistro, to the evergreen surrounded patio at the Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar in Bragg Creek, this year's list features a variety of outdoor dining settings that will satisfy any patio enthusiast.

"Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer – there's no better way to soak up a city's scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an outdoor table at one of this year's winning restaurants," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Diners looking to snag a prime spot can use OpenTable's Seating Options feature to find the perfect place to celebrate the season."

Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/ca-best-outdoor-restaurants-2019.

100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada

19 Okanagan Grill + BarWest Kelowna, BC  
529 WellingtonWinnipeg, MB  
AlloyCalgary, AB  
Amsterdam Brewhouse & RestaurantToronto, ON  
Arms Reach BistroNorth Vancouver, BC  
Arôme - Casino du Lac LeamyGatineau, QC  
Auberge du PommierToronto, ON  
Bar ReynaToronto, ON  
The Beach House RestaurantVictoria, BC  
Berkeley NorthHamilton, ON  
Bistro NolahDollard-Des-Ormeaux, QC  
Black & Blue SteakhouseVancouver, BC  
BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel WineryLake Country, BC  
The Boathouse at Kits BeachVancouver, BC  
Bonterra TrattoriaCalgary, AB  
Bow Valley Ranche RestaurantCalgary, AB  
Brasserie T! Quartier des Spectacles – Montréal, QC  
The Butchart Gardens - The Dining RoomBrentwood Bay, BC  
ClunyToronto, ON  
Copacabana Brazilian Steak HouseNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Damas – Montréal, QC  
Deane HouseCalgary, AB  
Dock of the BayGravenhurst, ON  
Dockside Restaurant & Brewing CompanyVancouver, BC  
DolcettoLondon, ON  
Drake Devonshire InnWellington, ON  
Earls Kitchen + Bar - King StreetToronto, ON  
Earth to Table: Bread BarGuelph, ON  
El CatrinToronto, ON  
Elbow RoomCalgary, AB  
F'Amelia RistoranteToronto, ON  
The Farmhouse – Barrie, ON  
FigoToronto, ON  
Firestone Restaurant and BarLethbridge, AB
Fishhook - Mermaid WharfVictoria, BC  
Glo Restaurant + LoungeVictoria, BC  
GlowbalVancouver, BC  
The Good Earth Vineyard and WineryBeamsville, ON  
Hillside Winery & BistroPenticton, BC  
Honsberger EstateJordan Station, ON  
Hooded Merganser at Penticton Lakeside ResortPenticton, BC  
HOTHOUSEToronto, ON  
Il Buco – Barrie, ON  
Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & BarBragg Creek, AB  
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop HouseVancouver, BC  
Juniper Bistro - The Juniper HotelBanff, AB  
Just Cooking Rustic ItalianVineland, ON  
Kasa MotoToronto, ON  
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor, ON, Vancouver, BC  
Kellys Landing - Front StreetToronto, ON  
Kitchen76 at Two Sisters VineyardsNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
KŌSTToronto, ON  
La SocieteToronto, ON  
Lake House RestaurantVineland, ON  
Lightfoot & Wolfville VineyardsWolfville, NS  
Mettawas Station Mediterranean RestaurantKingsville, ON  
Miijidaa Cafe + BistroGuelph, ON  
Miku RestaurantVancouver, BC  
Miller TavernToronto, ON  
Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery – Oliver, BC  
Mulligans at Burnaby Mountain Golf CourseBurnaby, BC  
OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine BarKelowna, BC  
OLiV Tapas Bar & Restaurant at Strewn WineryNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill, Yonge & FrontToronto, ON  
ONE RestaurantToronto, ON  
Oxley Estate Winery – Harrow, ON  
Peller Estates Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB  
Pizzeria GustoWinnipeg, MB  
Prairie's EdgeWinnipeg, MB  
Provence MarinasideVancouver, BC  
Pure SpiritsToronto, ON  
Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines RestaurantKelowna, BC  
Queen Victoria Place RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Range Lounge & Grill at Predator Ridge Resort – Vernon, BC  
Ravine Vineyard Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Restaurant at Peninsula RidgeBeamsville, ON  
The Restaurant at RedstoneBeamsville, ON  
River CaféCalgary, AB  
Riverway RestaurantBurnaby, BC  
Robba da Matti (Yaletown)Vancouver, BC  
Rooftop Bar at the Broadview HotelToronto, ON  
Salty's Beach HousePenticton, BC  
Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar - Front StToronto, ON  
Seasons of Bowness ParkCalgary, AB  
Sole Restaurant – Waterloo, ON  
Sonora Room Restaurant - Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – Oliver, BC  
Spencer's at the WaterfrontBurlington, ON  
Steamship Grill & BarVictoria, BC  
The Teahouse RestaurantVancouver, BC  
Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family EstateWest Kelowna, BC  
Terroni - Multiple Locations – Toronto, ON (Queen St.); Toronto, ON (Summerhill); Toronto, ON (Adelaide St.)  
Treadwell Farm-to-Table CuisineNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Trius Winery RestaurantNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  
Uli's RestaurantWhite Rock, BC  
The Victor – Parq VancouverVancouver, BC  
Vieux-Port Steakhouse – Montréal, QC  
Vineland Estates Winery RestaurantVineland, ON  
Wildcraft – Waterloo, ON  
Zees GrillNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON  

About OpenTable:
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

