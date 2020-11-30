Que Pasa launches a new line of organic Grain Free Tortilla chips

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tired of corny? Looking for a fresh new, tasty alternative? You're in luck! Que Pasa – the B.C. based tortilla chip brand – is proud to introduce its new line of Grain Free tortilla chips.

Que Pasa was created with the idea to make a corn tortilla chip that was real – comprised of just a few, simple ingredients, and hand-cut for a genuine taste of fresh, authentic, Mexican-style chips.

But Que Pasa realizes not everyone loves corn, and corn doesn't agree with everyone, all the time.

Que Pasa's new Grain Free line of tortilla chips are made in the same spirit and to the same exacting standards as Que Pasa's traditional corn tortilla chips, but instead, with organic Cassava flour. Like Que Pasa Corn tortilla chips, Que Pasa's Grain Free line is Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, but also Paleo diet-friendly.

"We like to think of our new Grain Free chips as representing the height of snacking inclusivity," says Arjan Stephens, President of Que Pasa Mexican Foods. "They suit all varieties of chip lovers and will satisfy anyone – especially those who cannot enjoy traditional corn-based tortilla chips."

As with the traditional Que Pasa tortilla chips, Grain Free Que Pasa chips use only the highest quality ingredients, so you can enjoy a flavourful snack knowing that you're eating nothing but wholesome, delicious food.

Que Pasa's new Grain Free tortilla chips come in three delectable flavours: Sea Salt, Nacho (vegan cheese) and Squeeze of Lime. Que Pasa Grain Free tortilla chips are available nationally at Real Canadian Superstore and Loblaw, and additionally in Western Canada at Western Canada Costco, Save-On-Foods and London Drugs.

Join us in going Grain Free, and take a break from corny!

About Que Pasa Foods

Que Pasa Foods is a proudly Canadian, family-owned organic tortilla chip company headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia. Que Pasa joined Nature's Path Foods, North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company, in 2012. Committed to the triple bottom line – socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, and financially viable, Nature's Path and Que Pasa work diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Made with just a few, simple ingredients, Que Pasa products are always organic, non-GMO, gluten free and vegan.

