Taiwanese Companies to Forge Collaborations at Collision 2023

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto (TECO) are proud to announce that a delegation of 19 cutting-edge Taiwanese companies will be at Collision 2023. TECO's goal is to strengthen the collaboration between Taiwan and Canada in the field of innovation and technology, creating a win-win situation for both countries.

The Taiwan Pavilion at Collision will showcase solutions to global challenges including transport, healthcare, energy and waste. All Taiwanese companies are well-positioned to partner with Canadian firms for global expansion. Visitors to the pavilion will see innovations in Telematics, AI, Edge AI, Cloud, Smart Crime Prevention, EV charging, robotics and solar. At Collision, TAITRA will facilitate meetings between potential partners from Canada and Taiwan.

Some of the exhibitors in the Taiwan Pavilion include:

Advantech: Builds intelligent transportation systems in cities worldwide. www.advantech.com

Kneron: Develops full-stack edge AI solutions. www.kneron.com

Fenri: Founded in 1988, Fenri pioneered Taiwan's cloud wastewater treatment monitoring system and management platform. www.fenri.com.tw

Artise Biomedical Co., Ltd (Artisebio): Develops and distributes surgical skeleton products, research-grade electroencephalograph (EEG) systems and medical-grade products for brain health assessment and training. www.artisebio.com

CSBio: A global leader in pharmaceutical instrumentation for peptide synthesizers, peptide cleavage systems, and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) equipment. www.csbiotaiwan.com

URSROBOT: An innovative startup specializing in service robot applications. Their flagship product, NEXMOW M1, addresses labor issues with safe, smart, and environmentally friendly features. www.ur-srobot.com

Taiwan, the 21st largest economy in the world and with its robust economic and trade strength, having emerged as a key player in the global market, currently stands as Canada's 12th largest trading partner and with over $12 billion in trade in 2022. This number is particularly impressive when compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, where trade saw a 50 per cent increase. Collaboration between Taiwan and Canada extends beyond traditional sectors and creates opportunities for partnership in emerging technology.

Taiwan Pavilion can be found at Hall B, E263, Enercare Center from June 27 to June 29.

