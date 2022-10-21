Taiwan Tourism Bureau Brings Taiwan to Toronto with an Authentic Taiwanese House Pop-Up Activation in Yonge-Dundas Square

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- From October 21-23, visitors can head to Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to experience a taste of Taiwan's diverse offerings through a life-sized pop-up activation of a traditional Taiwanese house courtesy of Taiwan Tourism Bureau. This activation comes just weeks after Taiwan officially announced its quarantine lift for international visitors.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau brings a traditional Taiwanese house to Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square.

This activation is a part of a multi-faceted campaign by Taiwan Tourism Bureau to promote the return of travel to Taiwan, and educate the eastern Canadian market on Taiwan's many offerings. The campaign also features influencer partnerships, digital and out-of-home advertising, and a consumer sweepstake which offers one lucky winner roundtrip Air Canada tickets to Taiwan!

At the activation, visitors can enter the traditional Taiwanese house, and feel like special guests of Taiwan, upon which they will get an experiential glimpse into Taiwan's diverse offerings from its rich culture to its expansive outdoor adventures through their five senses. There will be three color experiences that represent culture/history, nature/outdoor, and small town ramble in Taiwan. Visitors will have an opportunity to taste the charm of Taiwan and feel the hospitality from Taiwanese people. There will also be interactive props to engage with Taiwanese culture, such as oil-painted umbrellas, Taiwanese tea and divination blocks.

In order to bring the real experience to the consumers, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is excited to partner with Air Canada. Visitors to the Taiwanese house will get the chance to enter a sweepstake to win a roundtrip ticket to Taiwan, and receive a small giveaway, an esteemed tea from Taiwan.

Director Claire Wen of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in New York stated, "We are thrilled to be in Toronto to celebrate the return of international visitors to Taiwan, and show the local community what Taiwan has to offer. We welcome all tourists to come visit Taiwan and experience its beauty!"

Those who aren't able to visit the activation can follow along on Taiwan Tourism Bureau's official Instagram page @taiwantourism.na where they can also find the link to enter the sweepstakes. Consumers must fill out the online form to be entered into the sweepstakes. Entries for the sweepstakes close at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 18, 2022 and a winner will be announced shortly following. For an additional entry, visitors who post a photo from the activation tagging @taiwantourism.na and using the hashtag #TimeForTaiwan will receive an extra entry!

For information about Taiwan, please visit: eng.taiwan.net.tw

ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American Tourism Offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Bureau

For further information: Taryn McCarthy, [email protected]