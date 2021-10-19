Tait Labs Secures New US Patent to Transform Food Waste into Medicine

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Tait Laboratories Inc. ("Tait Labs" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its issue of a key patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Company's ground-breaking clean extraction technology. The technology upcycles citrus waste into a variety of healthy plant-based ingredients used in food and beverage, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, natural health products and pharmaceutical industries.

"As climate change and food insecurity cause concerns to mount, there has never been a better time to convert waste streams into revenue streams," says Dr. Andrew Tait, CEO of Tait Labs. "Advancements in crop science and artificial intelligence technology allow us to create more nutritious plant-based products. At Tait Labs, we discover new ways to unlock the therapeutic properties trapped within food waste and capture the valuable compounds that are typically discarded as waste."

The patented processing technology, entitled MPMB™ Citrus, is a pillar within Tait Labs' larger Minimum-Processing-Maximum-Benefits technology platform (MPMB™). With this technology platform, Tait Labs seeks to cleanly upcycle a variety of other botanical feedstocks made abundant in the agri-food processing sector.

MPMB™ Citrus has already been commercialized to make Mandrimax® 2:1 Citrus reticulata (mandarin orange) peel extract ingredient, a prebiotic with a twist. The soluble dietary fiber nourishes gut microbes and delivers compounds that work independently of the microbiome to directly repair leaky gut lining and reduce inflammation. Mandrimax® has been demonstrated in MS+ Mandarin Skin Plus®, Tait Labs' dietary supplement for digestive health. The supplement is sold online, internationally and at retail across Canada, including many Rexall Pharmacies.

US Patent #11,141,449 covers Tait Labs' proprietary clean water extraction process for citrus peels to simultaneously isolate and enrich compounds of interest in much higher yields than previously possible. With hundreds of varieties of citrus, such as lemons, limes, grapefruit, oranges and tangerines, the Company is exploring dozens of useful applications in partnership with other organizations.

Tait says, "Our technology delivers a cost-effective solution by utilizing food waste to supply healthy high-value ingredients. Food waste is medicine."

