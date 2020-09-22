TAIMA EXTRACTS INC Granted Cannabis Processors License

Founded in 2018, TAIMA EXTRACTS INC is a privately-owned cannabis extraction facility, specializing in the development and manufacturing of highly-sought after cannabis derivatives and ingredients for ready-to-market and bulk formats. It's 18,600 SQFT purpose-built facility, completed earlier this year, was built to EU-GMP specifications. Once operational, they will begin the process to obtain the EU-GMP status to further service their clients and brands into international markets.

Phil Carnovale and The Femia family, having owned and operated a federally regulated food processing facility, have a long history in the highly-regulated food manufacturing industry. We are extremely excited to enter a brand-new regulated market, and we will look to work in conjunction with Health Canada to establish the standard for cannabis processing. Their knowledge and experience in operating a large-scale test and hold manufacturing facility allows them a unique advantage to position Taima to become a key player in the cannabis market. The single handed most important aspect of our business will be quality and consistency, something that we have seen lacking from our industry. We will look to set the quality standard for cannabis processing. Said Wade Harmidy, Director of Quality, Taima.

Having secured a production contract with Grenco Science ("GPen"), the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, Taima looks to expand on the cannabis 2.0 market in Canada by integrating full spectrum cannabis extractions with G Pen's proprietary, innovative hardware, the G Pen Gio, in order to provide high-quality full spectrum vape pens. Taima will look to build on the reputation of G Pen known for their customized branded hardware, by providing the same level of quality and consistency consumers have grown to love from G Pen, to the Canadian brands, licensed producers and retailers.

"Grenco is excited to collaborate with Taima and believes we can apply our collective expertise and product leadership to push the boundaries of consumer experiences in Canada,'' said Chris Folkerts, CEO G Pen. "This partnership reflects G Pen's unwavering focus on innovation to meet the needs of all cannabis consumers, from novices to experienced users alike".

Looking forward, Taima will begin the application process through Health Canada to receive a multitude of different research and development licenses. There is so much we have not yet discovered from the cannabis plant, and with the recent development of additional cannabinoids and the benefits of terpenes in the past several years. We could not be more excited to contribute to the development of that sector. Said Phil Carnovale, Vice-President, Taima.

About Taima Extracts Inc

Taima Extracts Inc is a privately owned standard licensed processor located in Oakville, Ontario specializing in manufacturing solutions of cannabis extracts and product development to the Canadian cannabis market. Taima will look to set the industry standard for cannabis extraction by providing highly-sought after curated cannabis consumer-packaged-goods and bulk ingredients for further processing. Taima is ready to begin operations now that their facility has been completed, and equipment commissioned. Having been granted their processing license, Taima is able too finally begin fulfilling their commercial obligations to their clients and commence production. To learn more, please visit: www.taimaextracts.com

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com

To learn more, please visit: www.taimaextracts.com

SOURCE Taima Extracts Inc.

For further information: Ryan Pinsky, Director, 905-829-8814, [email protected]