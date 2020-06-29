Tails of Help Announces New COVID-19 Relief Program to Support Sick Pets and their Families

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Alberta families in countless ways and will continue to present challenges to those experiencing financial hardships. With support from the Calgary Foundation's Pandemic Recovery Program, Tails of Help is amplifying the services they currently offer by launching a new funding program to help the sick and injured family pet community in Calgary. With generous contributions from other donors and sponsors, Tails of Help is excited to offer the new "TAILS OF HELP 2020 COVID-19 RELIEF PROGRAM" throughout Alberta, to run for a limited three month time period from July 1 until September 30.

"We understand how important the love and companionship of our pets is towards improving our mental health and wellbeing, especially in times of crisis." says Mark Patrick, Executive Director, Tails of Help. "We're excited to help even more families in need of financial assistance for their sick or injured pets through our 2020 COVID-19 Relief Program. We hope veterinarians, donors and public supporters of Tails of Help will spread the word about this campaign in order to deliver as much assistance as there is need."

On behalf of pet owners, local veterinary clinics can apply for funding from the program July 1 – September 30. Details about the "Tails of Help 2020 COVID-19 Relief Program" can be found here: www.tailsofhelp.ca

Tails of Help is a volunteer-driven registered charity focused on helping Albertans in need. Approved by the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association, they help fund essential veterinary care for ill or injured pets of owners who are experiencing financial hardship. Their goal is to help keep pets healthy and with their loving families.

Calgary Foundation's Pandemic Recovery Program offers a 3-phase approach towards strengthening communities and the organizations that support them. As of May 30, $3.4 million has been distributed to 112 charitable organizations in Phase 1 of the program. Tails of Help is grateful for a generous grant from the Calgary Foundation to help the sick and injured family pet community in Calgary.

SOURCE Tails of Help

For further information: FOR MEDIA INTERVIEWS, CONTACT: Mark Patrick, Executive Director, Tails of Help, [email protected], Cell #: 403 903-3804

Related Links

https://tailsofhelp.ca/

