Taiga Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Samuel Bruneau, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Taiga Motors Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Taiga to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TAIG)
Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports industry with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. Unconstrained from legacy designs, Taiga pioneers trail breaking powertrain technologies from a clean sheet capable of delivering unyielding performance across snow, water, and dirt trails. The Company's lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking to explore without compromise.

