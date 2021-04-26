Taiga Virtually Opens the Market

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports industry with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. Unconstrained from legacy designs, Taiga pioneers trail breaking powertrain technologies from a clean sheet capable of delivering unyielding performance across snow, water, and dirt trails. The Company's lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking to explore without compromise.

Date: Monday April 26, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

