Taiga Virtually Opens the Market
Apr 26, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Samuel Bruneau, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Taiga Motors Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports industry with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. Unconstrained from legacy designs, Taiga pioneers trail breaking powertrain technologies from a clean sheet capable of delivering unyielding performance across snow, water, and dirt trails. The Company's lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking to explore without compromise.
Date: Monday April 26, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
