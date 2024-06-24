MONTREAL, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Bussières, will be departing the Company to pursue another opportunity outside the powersports industry. His successor will be named at a later date. Mr. Bussières will remain with the Company as CFO until July 12th working with the seasoned finance and accounting team to ensure a smooth transition.

"I would like to thank Eric for his hard work and contributions during his tenure, and wish him all the best in his new role" said Samuel Bruneau, Taiga's CEO. "We look forward to continue building upon the strong foundations of financial rigor instilled across the organization in the initial phase of scaling production."

"I want to thank Sam and everyone at Taiga," said Eric Bussières. "I leave holding Taiga in the highest regard. I am enormously proud of the innovation we brought to the powersports industry by providing better alternatives to customers for sustainable adventures."

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com

Media contact: Chloe Beaulieu, [email protected]