Tai Beauty Group Expands Retail Footprint: Scentuals and Jubel Naturals Now Available in Select Rexall Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Tai Beauty Group Limited umbrella of Canadian Beauty brands is proud to announce that select products from its portfolio brands, Scentuals Natural & Organic Skin Care and Jubel Naturals, are now available at select Rexall locations across Canada.

This partnership marks a significant step in Tai Beauty Group's mission to make clean, effective, and ethically sourced beauty more accessible to Canadians. Consumers can now experience a curated selection of Scentuals and Jubel Naturals skincare and wellness products at convenient Rexall locations nationwide.

Tai Beauty Group announces Scentuals & Jubel Naturals now available at Rexall locations across Canada. (CNW Group/Tai Beauty Group Ltd.)

"We're thrilled to bring two of our fastest-growing brands to Rexall's shelves," said Mai Mowrey, Founder and CEO of Tai Beauty Group. "Our collaboration with Rexall aligns with our vision to support Canadian retailers while meeting consumer demand for clean beauty that delivers real results."

"We're so excited to be launching with Rexall and to share our skin care formulations with even more Canadians.'' said Stephanie Klantschi, Brand Partnerships & National Sales Manager of Tai Beauty Group. ''As a woman- and minority-founded company, it means a lot to be able to offer cruelty-free skincare that helps people feel confident and cared for in their everyday routines."

"We're passionate about connecting with conscious consumers and building meaningful partnerships that elevate the standard for natural skincare." said Ashley Rivas, Marketing Manager of Tai Beauty Group. "Bringing our standout brands to Rexall marks an exciting milestone on our quest to manufacture accessible clean beauty in Canada.''

Shoppers can find a curated assortment of best-selling products from both brands, including:

SCENTUALS:

Beauty Oil Blends 60 ml

Jojoba: Balances skin's natural oil production for a more hydrated and radiant complexion.

Balances skin's natural oil production for a more hydrated and radiant complexion. Rosehip: Promotes skin regeneration and improves hydration with its rich antioxidant properties.

Promotes skin regeneration and improves hydration with its rich antioxidant properties. Squalane: Deeply moisturizes and enhances skin elasticity, leaving it supple and rejuvenated.

Deeply moisturizes and enhances skin elasticity, leaving it supple and rejuvenated. Argan: Nourishes and protects the skin barrier, enriching it with essential fatty acids and Vitamin E.

Skincare Selection

Radiance Collection: Enhances skin's luminosity with ingredients such as Shea Butter , Gardenia Plant Stem Cells, Organic Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid.

Enhances skin's luminosity with ingredients such as , Gardenia Plant Stem Cells, Organic Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid. Restorative Serum: Revitalizes and restores skin with Rosehip Oil, Grapeseed Oil and Evening Primrose Oil.

Revitalizes and restores skin with Rosehip Oil, Grapeseed Oil and Evening Primrose Oil. Vitamin C Serum: Brightens and protects with Vitamin C, E, Hyaluronic Acid, and Edelweiss Plant Stem Cell.

JUBEL NATURALS:

Daily Dew Moisturizing Oil Elixir: Hydrates and revitalizes with Rosehip Oil, Grapeseed Oil and Evening Primrose Oil.

Hydrates and revitalizes with Rosehip Oil, Grapeseed Oil and Evening Primrose Oil. Vitamin C+ Brightening Facial Serum: Illuminates and rejuvenates with Vitamin C, Plant Stem Cells and Hyaluronic Acid.

Illuminates and rejuvenates with Vitamin C, Plant Stem Cells and Hyaluronic Acid. Skin Rescue Hypochlorous Acid Spray : Gently soothes and calms irritation from acne, eczema, and other reactive skin issues with Hypochlorous Acid (0.015%).

: Gently soothes and calms irritation from acne, eczema, and other reactive skin issues with Hypochlorous Acid (0.015%). Super Sensitive Scentfree Facial Cleanser : Refreshes and cleanses the skin with Rice Bran Oil, Argan Oil and Vitamin E.

: Refreshes and cleanses the skin with Rice Bran Oil, Argan Oil and Vitamin E. Super Sensitive Scentfree Facial Moisturizer: Nourishes and protects with Shea Butter , Hyaluronic Acid and Grapeseed Oil.

This retail rollout strengthens Tai Beauty Group's presence in the Canadian market and reinforces its commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainability in beauty.

ABOUT TAI BEAUTY GROUP

Tai Beauty Group is a Canadian multi-brand beauty collective committed to elevating conscious beauty across North America. As the parent company of Scentuals, Jubel Naturals and other innovative brands, Tai Beauty Group is focused on clean, sustainable, and culturally-driven product development that prioritizes consumer well-being and global impact.

With deep roots in formulation, design, and brand building, Tai Beauty Group offers end-to-end operational support, strategic leadership, and a shared mission: to redefine modern beauty through nature, science, and storytelling.

ABOUT SCENTUALS

Scentuals is a proudly Canadian, female-founded natural skincare brand dedicated to creating high-performance products inspired by the earth's most powerful ingredients. The company was born out of founder Mai Mowrey's personal mission to eliminate toxins from her family's life after her brother's cancer diagnosis. This turning point led her to develop gentle, effective skincare rooted in the healing power of nature - pioneering the movement towards natural beauty in the Canadian market.

Handcrafted in small batches in British Columbia with over 200 products available, Scentuals formulates with 98% natural, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced ingredients - never harsh chemicals. The brand's collection includes face and body care, aromatherapy, and wellness essentials for all skin types.

Available at Superstore, Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, Safeway, Indigo, Rexall, Thrifty Foods and more.

About Jubel Naturals

Jubel Naturals is a proudly Canadian skincare brand where clean ingredients meet high-performance formulas with vegan, natural, cruelty-free products for everyone. Driven by their values of inclusivity, accessibility and transparency, Jubel Naturals products are powered by vitamins, botanicals, and clinically studied actives that deliver real results, all without parabens, sulfates, or harsh chemicals.

With thoughtfully curated ingredients and playful packaging, each product is a celebration of skin health, self-expression, and doing better - for yourself and the planet.

Available at Rexall, Safeway, Save-On-Foods, Thrifty Foods, Healthy Planet, Amazon, ca, Healthy Options and more.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. While Scentuals makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the content at the time of release, all information is provided "as is" and subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding product development, company growth, or future events, are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Scentuals does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any statements in this release. Product information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a healthcare provider for any health-related concerns.

SOURCE Tai Beauty Group Ltd.

Ashley Rivas, Marketing Manager, Tai Beauty Group, [email protected], (604) 474 - 3240 Ext. 110