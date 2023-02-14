Tahltan Central Government Strongly Asserts Tahltan Territory Borders, Opposes Neighbouring Nations Claims

DEASE LAKE, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) is actively managing recent and ongoing actions by neighbouring Nations that relate to lands within the boundaries of Tahltan Territory, including recent announcements by the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) and the Treaty 8 Nations.

Most recently, on January 20, 2023, TRTFN announced the Taku River Tlingit First Nation Declaration of the T'aku Tlatsini Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (Taku IPCA). TRTFN included the Sheslay area within Tahltan Territory in its Taku IPCA. TRTFN did not seek or obtain Tahltan consent prior to including any of Tahltan Territory in the Taku IPCA, and it appears that TRTFN did not have the support of the Province of British Columbia (Province) prior to declaring the Taku IPCA.[1] The TCG denies that TRTFN has the right to govern Sheslay or any other area of Tahltan Territory and opposes this type of unilateral assertion of governance rights by any Nation within Tahltan Territory.

The TCG is committed to taking every step necessary to assert Tahltan jurisdiction and protect Tahltan Territory from encroachment by third parties and we are in active communication with the Province regarding these issues. At the same time, the TCG recognizes the value in maintaining positive relationships with our neighbouring Nations, to the extent possible. Accordingly, the TCG will be working to engage in respectful dialogue with our neighbours while diligently ensuring that Tahltan rights, lands, and resources are safeguarded.

ABOUT THE TAHLTAN NATION

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation with respect to the inherent and collective Aboriginal title and rights shared by all Tahltan people. The Tahltan Nation's Territory spans 95,933 square km of Northwest British Columbia or the equivalent of 11% of the province. For more information, visit: www.tahltan.org.

__________________________________ 1 The press has reported that Nathan Cullen, BC's Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, released a public statement about the Taku IPCA, stating, amongst other things: "The Province has a responsibility to respectfully work with other First Nations that overlap the proposed IPCA and with communities and stakeholders that may be impacted": CBC News, "First Nation declares protected area in northern B.C.'s Taku River watershed", January 24, 2023.

