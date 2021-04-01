Tag Americas Introduces Tag Canada, Toronto-based Creative Production Hub

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tag Americas, the global creative production partner to brands and agencies, announces today the complete integration of THP into the Tag brand. With this integration, THP formally becomes Tag Canada, offering on-demand, custom social media content and community management solutions at scale for brands across vertical markets, along with niche test kitchen and recipe development capabilities for culinary brands.

"We are thrilled to have Tag Canada, located in Toronto, as a creative production hub for Tag Americas, joining our New York, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Mexico City operations to offer our clients expanded content creation, production and social media marketing solutions in the Americas," explains Ajit Kara, CEO Tag Americas. "The strategic acquisition of THP in 2018 supports our business objective to continually evolve to meet client and market needs, and right now, brands are highly focused on the digital and social media marketing that we provide."

Tag Canada's social media content creation and community management offering complements Tag's creative production and sourcing solutions, providing brands and agencies with exceptional creative, and efficient, on-demand delivery models. Content includes campaign creation, photography, graphic design and video, along with social media strategy development, community management and social listening and analytics. The test kitchen, also located in the Toronto production hub, is the pillar of Tag Canada's F&B marketing division, a niche creative offering to help food and beverage companies create, test and market recipe-based content.

"THP revolutionized the way brands were able to purchase creative content and social media solutions. With our full integration into the Tag family, THP is now a part of a true end-to-end creative production offering on a global scale," says Andrea Flanders, General Manager for Tag Canada. "We couldn't be more excited to bring our two incredible teams and offerings under the Tag name, as we continue together as leaders in the marketing industry."

