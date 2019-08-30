Tacora Resources Inc. Announces First Seaborne Shipment of Iron Ore Concentrate

GRAND RAPIDS, MN, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Tacora Resources Inc. ("Tacora") today announced its first seaborne vessel shipment of iron ore concentrate produced at the Scully Mine located in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This week, the MV RIO TAMARA departed the Port of Sept-Iles, QC with a payload of 69,770 wmt of Tacora Premium Concentrate bound for a customer in Europe. The vessel was loaded at dock 30 of the Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire ("SFPPN") located at the Port of Sept-Iles on Quebec's north shore.

"We are very pleased to have the Scully Mine back in production producing a premium quality sinter feed for the global iron ore market containing in excess of 65.5% iron and less than 2.0% Manganese, 3.0% silica with ultra-low levels of alumina and phosphorous. Congratulations to our teammates at the Scully Mine in Wabush, NL who are off to a great start building a high performance organization based on innovation, variable compensation and productivity. We are grateful to all the stakeholders involved in the Scully Mine restart with a special thanks to our valued logistics partners at SFPPN, Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railroad and the Port of Sept-Iles," commented Larry Lehtinen, Executive Chairman and CEO.

Tacora:

Tacora Resources Inc. is an iron ore mining and mineral processing company focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of iron ore reserves and assets. Additional information about the company is available at www.tacoraresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and relate to our expectations, beliefs and intentions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking. Although Tacora believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward looking statements, and these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause outcomes to differ from our expectations. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Tacora's expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Tacora disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Tacora Resources Inc.

For further information: Michael Twite, Environment & Government Affairs Manager, Tacora Resources, Inc., Mobile: (218) 259-3795, Email: mike.twite@tacoraresources.com, Website: www.tacoraresources.com

