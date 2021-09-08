Tableau Launches First Online Region in Canada to Support Increased Demand for Data Analytics

The new region in Montreal, Quebec, will provide improved capabilities for Tableau Online customers

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), today announced a new Tableau Online region in Montreal, Quebec. This is the first Tableau Online region in Canada, and seventh worldwide. As part of Montreal's thriving tech ecosystem, it will serve cloud-based analytics to new and existing Tableau Online customers. The new region joins those in Japan, Australia, the United States and Europe, to provide customers with new choices in data locality.

Data has gained new value in the last year, as governments, businesses and educators turn to data to help them be more transparent, agile and resilient. This new region will provide Tableau Online customers with enhanced performance and reduce the distance between a customer's data and their analytics service.

"Now, more than ever, businesses are changing how they work and it's accelerating their shift to the cloud. This new region is a direct result of the demand we are seeing across Canada for Tableau Online," said Deanna Rigonan, Regional Vice President, Cloud, Tableau Canada. "Our customers need to transform data coming from anywhere into actionable insights for better decision making, and Tableau is helping them do so faster. We are continuing to listen to our customers and deliver on their needs."

The new Montreal region reduces latency, with shorter load times and faster extract refreshes. In line with Tableau's commitment to strengthening data protection for all customers, the region helps make it easier for customers to comply with regional data residency regulations.

"Many of our clients have specific data sovereignty needs," said Richard Seguin, Regional Vice-President Public Sector, Tableau Canada. "This new region enables us to better support our customers in their journey to the cloud."

Several Canadian organizations, including Wolseley Canada, already use Tableau Online.

"Moving to Tableau Online has led to greater agility, coordination and data sharing across our business," said Danylo Pawluk, Director of Enterprise Data & Analytics, Wolseley Canada, the country's leading distributor of plumbing, HVAC/R and PVF products. "Having data at our fingertips helps everyone discover new insights so they can make data-driven business decisions and achieve more in their roles."

The new Tableau Online region is available to new and existing customers, who may select their preferred location when setting up their Tableau Online site. It is hosted by local AWS infrastructure. To learn more about deploying cloud-based self-service analytics at your organization, visit https://www.tableau.com/products/cloud-bi .

The announcement follows Tableau's recent launch of new enterprise capabilities and new enterprise subscription plans that will help customers advance their digital transformations by empowering everyone in an organization with trusted and governed data, driving greater success with data and analytics at scale and better business outcomes. For more information on the latest features and to upgrade to Tableau 2021.3 today, visit https://www.tableau.com/products/new-features .

About Tableau, a Salesforce company

Tableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit: www.tableau.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

