Table Top Cafe Celebrates a Decade of Fun, Community, and Small Business Success

This unassuming cafe holds 10 years of memories for Owner Brian Flowers, who is eager to see what the next decade brings.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Table Top Cafe, Edmonton's first-ever board game cafe, is thrilled to announce its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of serving the local community with tabletop gaming, delicious food, and a strong commitment to supporting small businesses. "We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and the Edmonton community for their support over the past decade," said Brian Flowers, the visionary behind Table Top Cafe. "We look forward to the next 10 years of fun, laughter, and adventure as we continue to grow and evolve. "Table Top Cafe has always been committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all members of the community. The 10th-anniversary celebration reflects this commitment and serves as a testament to the memories and connections that board games bring to our city. Join Table Top Cafe in celebrating this milestone and honoring the spirit of small business and community on October 21 and 22. For more information about the anniversary events and updates, please visit www.tabletopcafe.ca or follow Table Top Cafe on social media. There are a few notable events happening to celebrate Table Top during the weekend of October 20th and 21st that everyone can enjoy including 25% off of the entire store, game demos and giveaways, and a used game sale with some of our friends in the board game community. Full details of these events are on our Facebook page.

Table Top Café is Edmonton's first board game café located at 5716 – 75 Street NW. With over 700 games open and available for play as well as a robust menu of food and drinks, individuals, couples and families can enjoy a comfortable and unique experience playing classic games and new releases. Base fees are $10/person/day and reservations are recommended. Learn more about Table Top Café at tabletopcafe.ca.

